Best of Weekender: From an ecommerce gifting startup to an artist with clients like PM Modi, Ambanis, Birlas, others

This festive season is proving to be a welcome reprieve from the grimness of the last couple of years. After double vaccinations, many people are rushing to fill their social calendars. Along with social outings, the business of ‘looking good’ is also picking up steam.

Amali Pure 28 Multi Corrective Face Oil, manufactured by skincare brand ﻿Amali by Sakina﻿, claims to be the only “wonder product” you need to achieve that beautiful festive glow without putting in massive effort or breaking the bank.

It is founded by Dubai-based Sakina Mustansir, a clinical dietician, who tapped into her family’s traditional knowledge to create this multifunctional oil.

Read more about the brand that aims to be a one-step solution for a multitude of skin problems.

In 2021, even the most steadfast of traditionalists are embracing the digital medium and creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The latest to join the bandwagon is Jaipur-based artist and entrepreneur Suvigya Sharma, who is best known for his miniature art that he practised under the tutelage of his father and artist RK Sharma.

Suvigya’s popularity is evident from the fact that he has been commissioned to paint for the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ambanis, the Birlas, the Piramals, and celebrities like Justin Bieber, Rani Mukherjee, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sanjay Dutt.

Food allergies are becoming more common among people, and monsoons can be a time where this is seen even more. But food allergies are tricky. You can run expensive food allergy tests and be told that you are allergic to several foods. There are people who have found themselves allergic to as many as thirty foods.

Is the answer to just remove all those foods or dig deeper? There is a lot of intricacy and layers to this area. A food allergy is when your body produces elevated levels of immunoglobulin IgE and subsequently histamine, in response to eating a specific food. In a person who is allergic, there is an overproduction of these antibodies.

Predisposing factors to allergies include being born via c-section, not being breastfed as a baby, being hyper-clean, excess use of antibiotics that impact the microbiome, and eating a highly inflammatory diet long term.

Gone are the days when festive gifting took weeks of advance planning. Nowadays, we have a plethora of options to choose from within our budget and to match personal preferences at the click of a button.

Chandigarh-based Winni, an online gifting portal, has made tremendous headway in this field in the past few years. It was launched in 2013 by Sujeet Kumar Mishra, Chander Pal, Sonali Gaur, and Abhishek Sharma.

