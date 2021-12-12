Best of Weekender: From making movies about social taboos to ensuring sustainable menstrual hygiene

From Jodhaa Akbar to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, depicting out of the ordinary love stories on the screen requires not just effort but also courage.

One such movie that breaks social stigmas is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, that released in theatres on December 10 and stars Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has a trans element (Vaani plays the role of a trans woman), and is claimed to be a zero-waste movie.

The movie is helmed by director, producer and writer Abhishek Kapoor whose movies Rock On!, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath connected with the audience and set the cash registers ringing.

In this free-wheeling chat with YSWeekender, Abhishek talks about why his latest film is close to his heart, the rise of OTT platforms, and how his failures are closer to his heart than successes.

Gaming content channels on YouTube have gone mainstream ever since YouTubers like PewDiePie gained a mass following. But a 21-year-old gaming content creator from Gujarat has been able to gain 30 million followers on YouTube despite remaining anonymous.

Without ever revealing his identity or showing his face, the gamer topped the list of YouTube India’s Top 10 Content Creators for 2021.

"Live-streaming on YouTube was a way for me to interact with like-minded individuals. I started with only a few views per live session, but now a huge community joins in every time I go live. After reaching the milestone of eight million subscribers on YouTube, I became aware of my stature as one of the largest gamers in the country," he explains in a chat with YSWeekender.

Mumbai-based Vaniitha Jain has worked as a marketing and communications professional and served in various leadership roles at Flipkart, Ogilvy India, Mahindra Satyam, and Adecco India to name a few. Having lost her father at a young age, she wanted to make something of herself and decided to step into the Indian alcohol industry which is dominated by men.

She launched The Perfect Pour in 2013 to bring a global ethos into the Indian alco-bev industry through her wine, spirits, and lifestyle consulting firm.

"It is the first-of-its-kind consultancy platform to demystify the world of wines and spirits and help people truly understand and appreciate their drink,” explains Vaniitha.

Approximately 3.3 million tons of plastic waste are disposed of in India every year and around 113,000 tons of this waste comprise single-use plastic sanitary napkins.

Shripriya Khaitan Dhelia and Upasana Todi Prakash wanted to do their bit to save the environment and address period poverty in India by offering the basic privilege of wellness, self-care, and hygiene to women.

So, they founded the Kolkata-based brand FabPad in August 2020. FabPad manufactures eco-friendly, affordable, healthy, and reusable alternatives to feminine hygiene products.

The creator’s economy is exploding with a number of GenZ creators taking to social media every day. Since the lockdown, many young people have joined the army of digital creators, making exceptional and diverse content.

Aastha Shah is one such creator who has channelled the power of social media to fight the stigma around her skin condition – vitiligo. Now, she has started winning the hearts of the audience with her wholesome and vibrant content.