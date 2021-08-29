Best of Weekender: From lab-grown diamonds to creating ancient map of Srinagar on cloth, and more

In order to be a true advocate of sustainability, one must adopt eco-conscious practices in every aspect of life, displaying a strong commitment to saving the planet.

Pooja Sheth, Founder and Managing Director, Limelight Lab-Grown Diamonds, has extended this commitment to her business by encouraging customers to shun naturally mined diamonds for eco-friendly ones grown in labs instead.

Mumbai-based Limelight Diamonds uses premium and sustainable lab-grown diamonds to create ethical jewellery. Backed by erstwhile royals and celebrities, the brand is available online and at a few offline stores.

Maqbool Jan, an artist from Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area, who has also won four National Awards and one International Award, has made an old map of the city on cloth using the papier-mâché technique and watercolours.

Jan tells YourStory that the thought of making the old map of Srinagar city came to his mind when he saw his city losing its glory due to the pollution of water bodies, encroachments, and illegal constructions. The 56-year-old artist says he wants to see this work displayed in the Indian Parliament.

India’s beauty industry is booming, but often lack of awareness regarding chemicals and other ingredients that go into skincare products can lead to serious skin damage.

Hottest Ex, a skincare brand launched by self-care, beauty, and healthy lifestyle product company Prove The Point, in February 2021, is on a mission to rectify this. With an eco-conscious and cruelty-free lineup of products, this new brand creates ‘good-for-you’ skincare and propagates sustainable consumer choices.

While age might be a mindset in many ways, a decade can make a world of difference to physiology and metabolism. Moving from your 20s to your 30s can be a dramatic shift, and based on your food and lifestyle habits, you might find yourself sailing through or struggling with some challenges.

Many people miss taking care of themselves in their 30s due to professional and personal responsibilities, causing a downshift in metabolism and an increase in weight accumulation. It is important to invest some time for yourself for fitness and make it a non-negotiable part of your day.

Athleisure may have entered our fashion dictionaries well before the pandemic but found pride of place in our wardrobes only afterwards.

Delhi-based brother-sister duo Avni and Ambar Aneja had the foresight to cash in on this trend – now a basic sartorial need - and launched SIX5SIX Street, a homegrown collaborative sports and streetwear brand, in 2018. Through its two distinct verticals, the brand manufactures official jerseys for sports teams and individuals, as well as comfortable streetwear inspired by the latest trends.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.