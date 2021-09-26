Best of Weekender: From a Made in India film-tech platform to a startup that houses pre-owned luxury cars from top brands

With sustainability being the buzzword these days, people are willing to go second hand – whether in the case of vintage clothes, renewed electronics, or luxury vehicles.

Delhi-based ﻿Big Boy Toyz﻿, one of India’s largest standalone pre-owned luxury car brands, has been cashing in on this trend since its launch in 2009.

The startup is housing pre-owned luxury cars from top brands under one roof and aims to put auto enthusiasts in the driver’s seat by offering value for money and focusing on service.

Vadodara-based based surrealist artist Anandajit Ray’s latest art exhibit Miasmatica, currently on display at the Vadehra Art Gallery (VAG) in Delhi, draws heavily on the uncomfortable imageries of life.

According to Roshini Vadehra, Director of VAG, in Miasmatica, Anandajit uses the general aspects of his surrounding environment with humorous yet intense perception. He is interested in pictorialising the intersection between the illusions of thought and the reality of vision, by relying on his awareness of the boundaries between external happenings and internal imprinting.

The recent cinematic revolution driven by OTT platforms has changed the nature of film viewing tremendously. This has led to niche players like ABC Talkies, an independent streaming and sale platform launched in 2021, enjoying their moment in the sun.

Founded by CEO Shalibhadra Shah and CCO Siddharth Sinha, Gurugram-based ﻿ABC Talkies﻿ is described as the “world’s first cinema marketplace”. It is a film-tech platform that acts as a marketplace for independent films. Filmmakers can upload their work, find willing viewers, and eventually buyers from larger OTT platforms.

When it comes to weight loss, it is probably the number one reason for people to change their diet. There are several approaches to losing weight and nothing is the best way or worst. It really depends on your mindset, symptoms, requirements, and capability.

Many weight loss plans leave you feeling hungry, which makes it hard to stick to a healthier eating plan. Whatever the approach to lose weight is, it is important to consider building your plate at every meal with plenty of leafy greens and vegetables.