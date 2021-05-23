Best of Weekender: A chat with author Ruskin Bond, binge-watching Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, and more

If you were an avid reader in your childhood or your parents wanted to inculcate the habit of reading into you, there’s no way you did not have a Ruskin Bond or two in your bookshelf.

Ruskin Bond

As he turned 87-years-old this week, YS Weekender caught up with the author as he reflects back on his life in the hills, why he decided to turn a storyteller, and treating the planet better. He has also delighted readers by launching a new children’s book, All Time Favourites, a collection of 25 short stories.

Are your mornings rushed, manic, and mad? Time management experts believe that making the most of the a.m. hours is essential to maintaining a stable schedule. Happy mornings also lead to happier and more productive days. Mornings are a great time to do things as human willpower and motivation are at their strongest. Make Monday morning blues a thing of the past by planning ahead and maximising your morning hours.

As countries after countries imposed lockdowns and shut-ins, companies and startups had no option but to switch to remote working. People started rejigging specific spaces in their homes in a bid to convert them into home offices. This is what makes a dedicated home office — be it a separate room, the basement, the niche under the stairway, or a closet — essential.

Big on nutrition and flavour, microgreens have gained increasing popularity in recent years. They are some of the most nutrient-dense foods, and contain all the power of a mother plant in them as they are seedlings. Research shows that microgreens have high levels of chlorophyll - the green pigment in plants that is associated with blood purification and better circulation. They are also rich in antioxidants, fibre, enzymes, and they help build immunity.

In today’s world, no one’s a stranger to stress. In a year when just skimming the newspaper or browsing news sites adds to the stresses of daily life, every day may bring you anxiety. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the loneliness epidemic across the world and necessitated coping mechanisms for stress and anxiety to stay healthy. Here's how you can beat stress and add years to your life.

No plans for the weekend? That could be the best thing to happen to you. Catch up on all that’s new in the OTT world. From thrills and chills to drama and history, we have lined up an exciting weekend. Take off your work joggers, get into PJs, pop some corn, and point the remote at the telly! Weekender has chosen the best from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+HotStar, and Apple TV+ to set you up for a few dedicated hours of telly time.

An old Chinese proverb goes: “To learn a language is to have one more window from which to look at the world.” This rings true, especially during this time. According to an Oxford Arts blog, social distancing has led to a “surge in interest in language learning”. The plethora of language learning apps available use innovative strategies to create an engaging, interactive experience to help improve your language skills and fluency.

Apart from being an interesting hobby, multiple studies have shown that using more than one language can delay the onset of dementia by four to five years.

The travel and tourism industry was one of the largest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. While travel may be off the radar, the telly is right in front of you and can take you places – without the need for bookings and visas. YS Weekender lists a few shows and movies that stand out for one reason – the fact that the location plays a starring role. Get your travel fix this summer break without stepping out of home or breaking the bank.