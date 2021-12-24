Clean comedy: Why stand-up comic Amit Tandon is making content that’s meant for everybody

Amit Tandon is a comedian who is known for featuring on several different shows on television, OTT platforms, and social media. A ‘clean comedian’, he brings a different flavour to comedy and has been winning the hearts of his audience with his concept of “comedy for all”.

While speaking about the concept of clean comedy and how it worked out for him, Amit shares that when he started doing comedy in 2009-10, he performed some edgy sets using profane language and talking about topical things, but he was accustomed to controlling his language in front of kids and the elderly. Thus, when he’d get up on stage and notice a kid in the audience or someone old, he would not be able to perform his set freely.

Amit Tandon at Comedy Premium League by Netflix | Source: Amit Tandon's Instagram

That is when he decided to write comedy which he could do in front of everybody. “It was more for my own comfort than anything else. Somehow it worked for people also and it became kind of a selling point,” he says.

He mentions that he doesn’t have any set calendar for his content. “What I do is I talk about stuff that bothers me,” says Amit. Any issue that happens at his home – parents wearing their masks, convincing children to pick up groceries, etc – becomes a part of his stand-up. He adds that he does not change his content every day as he believes that he does not fall in that category of creators. But to keep his social media active, he uploads clips from his stand-up sets regularly.

In terms of future roadmaps, Amit explains that he does not have a set plan as of yet. He had no plan of getting into comedy until the age of 34, and when he did, he says he exceeded his expectations. He has performed in about 30 countries, has a solo on Netflix, and done a lot of other interesting things. “I don’t really have a plan now, I’m just trying to earn bragging rights,” he says.

He mentions that he has an upcoming television show called Goodnight India that he will be hosting six nights a week, and it is currently the next big thing that he is investing in. “We are doing 102 episodes over four months so let’s see how it goes,” says Amit.

Speaking of monetisation, he says that it has become much easier to make money through content. He adds that it is a smart strategy for brands as well as they can leverage the talent and followers base of influencers on a small budget to promote their products and services. The creators also have the creative freedom to make their own calls in terms of content and make money through it.

In the rapid-fire round of the interview conducted by Influencers Inc, Amit shares his love for improv, talks about Zakir Khan’s comedy, and reveals many more interesting facets about himself.