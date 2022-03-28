Oscars 2022: CODA wins Best Film, Will Smith Best Actor, Jessica Chastain Best Actress
The 94th Academy Awards was held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States, and was hosted by three women — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.
This was the first time in the history of Oscars the ceremony was hosted by women. While Hall is known for her comic roles in movies, Sykes and Schumer are stand-up comedians and actresses.
However, this year's Oscars will most probably be remembered for Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While the moment shocked the audience and viewers, Smith later apologised to the Academy.
The Academy also held a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.
Here is the list of nominees and winners of Oscar 2022.
Lead Actor
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth
Lead Actress
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Animated Feature Film
Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and Clark Spencer (WINNER)
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, and Charlotte De La
Gournerie
Luca, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht
Raya And The Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer, and Peter Del Vecho
Cinematography
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Dune, Greig Fraser (WINNER)
West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan (WINNER)
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Directing
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion (WINNER)
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Documentary (Feature)
Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson,
Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein (WINNER)
Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Documentary (Short Subject)
The Queen Of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot (WINNER)
Audible, Matt Ogens and Geoff Mclean
Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
Three Songs For Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt
Best Picture
CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers (WINNER)
Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas, Producers
Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Dune, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, and Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White, and Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Film Editing
Dune, Joe Walker (WINNER)
Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin
King Richard, Pamela Martin
The Power Of The Dog, Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick...Boom!, Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
International Feature Film
Drive My Car, Japan (WINNER)
Flee, Denmark
The Hand Of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person In The World, Norway
Makeup and hairstyling
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (WINNER)
Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr
House Of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras
Music (Original Score)
Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
No Time To Die, from No Time To Die; Music and Lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)
Be Alive, from King Richard; Music and Lyrics by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas, from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy, from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Somehow You Do, from Four Good Days; Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
Production Design
Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power Of The Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo
Short Film (Animated)
The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez (WINNER)
Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias And Tevo Díaz
Boxballet, Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin, Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
Short Film (Live Action)
The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (WINNER)
Ala Kachuu - Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress, Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold, K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Sound
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (WINNER)
Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri
No Time To Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor
The Power Of The Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb
West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy
Visual Effects
Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick
No Time To Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick
Writing (Adapted screenplay)
CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder (WINNER)
Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast, Written by Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)
Don't Look Up, Screenplay by Adam Mckay; story by Adam Mckay and David Sirota
King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person In The World, Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier