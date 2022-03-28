Oscars 2022: CODA wins Best Film, Will Smith Best Actor, Jessica Chastain Best Actress

The 94th Academy Awards was held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States, and was hosted by three women — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

This was the first time in the history of Oscars the ceremony was hosted by women. While Hall is known for her comic roles in movies, Sykes and Schumer are stand-up comedians and actresses.

However, this year's Oscars will most probably be remembered for Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While the moment shocked the audience and viewers, Smith later apologised to the Academy.

The Academy also held a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.

Here is the list of nominees and winners of Oscar 2022.

Lead Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth

Lead Actress

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)

J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Feature Film

Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and Clark Spencer (WINNER)

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, and Charlotte De La

Gournerie

Luca, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer, and Peter Del Vecho

Cinematography

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Dune, Greig Fraser (WINNER)

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan (WINNER)

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Directing

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion (WINNER)

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson,

Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein (WINNER)

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

The Queen Of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot (WINNER)

Audible, Matt Ogens and Geoff Mclean

Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

Three Songs For Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt

Best Picture

CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers (WINNER)

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas, Producers

Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White, and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Film Editing

Dune, Joe Walker (WINNER)

Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin

King Richard, Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog, Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick...Boom!, Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

Drive My Car, Japan (WINNER)

Flee, Denmark

The Hand Of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World, Norway

Makeup and hairstyling

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (WINNER)

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr

House Of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER)

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

No Time To Die, from No Time To Die; Music and Lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)

Be Alive, from King Richard; Music and Lyrics by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas, from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy, from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

Somehow You Do, from Four Good Days; Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

Production Design

Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo

Short Film (Animated)

The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez (WINNER)

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias And Tevo Díaz

Boxballet, Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin, Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

Short Film (Live Action)

The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (WINNER)

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress, Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold, K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (WINNER)

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri

No Time To Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder (WINNER)

Drive My Car, Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast, Written by Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)

Don't Look Up, Screenplay by Adam Mckay; story by Adam Mckay and David Sirota

King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World, Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier