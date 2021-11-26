9 health benefits of medical cannabis

We have seen many people turn to alcohol or substances that can depress the Central Nervous System (CNS), slowing down the brain and the CNS, delivering a certain amount of relief. People today deal with issues like muscle pain, stress, and anxiety on a regular basis. They need something that can relieve them from pain in an instant so that they can carry on with their work, every single day.

Treating any form of pain can be agonising at times or can take longer than expected. Today, with technological and medical advancements, one can treat many problems with utmost ease and in the most natural form possible.

Imagine a method of treatment that is non-invasive in nature and can help take care of not just the indication but even the symptoms of the indication. One does not have to rely on multiple medications but just one solution.

You wouldn’t realise it, but it would work like magic. We are talking about medical cannabis. Cannabis and hemp-based products contain cannabinoids like CBD and THC.

THC is the element that causes the feeling of intoxication in consumers. Recreational cannabis contains THC to a higher degree than hemp and hence it gets one feeling high/intoxicated. Hemp, on the other hand, is rich in CBD and is known to have less or no THC.

Cannabis is used to assist patients worldwide who are fighting cancer, bi-polar disorders, mental disorders, skin problems, period cramps, and so on.

It contains at least 113 cannabinoids and 300 non-cannabinoid chemicals and with their chemical makeup, they end up assisting patients with the pain they experience in the long run. This makes it the top reason for medical cannabis being used worldwide to treat chronic pain and illnesses.

There are a lot many benefits that this wonder crop has showcased over the years and helped patients with on a global scale such as:

1. Cannabis is known to aid in weight loss. It assists in regulating insulin and also helps manage calorie intake. This drug helps its users relax and get a grip of their emotions without which patients can end up eating more or less than they should, resulting in either weight gain or extreme weight loss. It makes the patient more aware and helps them with better decision-making.

2. As mentioned, the world today is dealing with issues like stress, anxiety, and so on, on a regular basis. When cannabinoids interact with the human endocannabinoid system, it is known to help stabilise mood that can aid in alleviating pain and help with stress.

3. Cannabis has a direct effect on the body’s insulin level and this can help patients with diabetes.

Cannabis has been related to blood sugar stabilisation, decrease in high blood pressure, and results in an overall improved blood circulation.

4. Cannabis is also known to aid in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and attention deficit disorder (ADD). Patients suffering from such issues experience trouble when it comes to their attention span, their cognitive performance, their sleep, and so on and so forth. With cannabis, these patients have shown potential with an improved focus and better sleep quality.

5. Glaucoma is when patients experience extreme pressure in their eyes. Cannabis can help relieve this pressure and help with instant comfort.

6. Arthritis pain management is another issue that can be treated well with cannabis. Today cannabis is made available in various product formats such as lotions, oils, and balms in the market. When applied in the right quantity and in the right method, this can help one with their arthritis pain.

7. Hepatitis C patients can experience nausea, depression, muscle ache and these can last for several months causing discomfort in patients. Cannabis is known to show potential in helping patients that are suffering from Hepatitis C by assisting them with some of the symptoms and further helping them with their pain.

8. Patients with parkinson’s disease have witnessed less tremors and pains and also experienced better sleep quality upon using medical cannabis products, which have also assisted patients by improving their motor skills.

9. Not many are made aware, but cannabis is also known to treat alcoholism.

A lot of consumers have complained about cannabis causing them anxiety. The reason why this occurs is because of the way cannabis is consumed and the quantity consumed, which was never monitored or taken care of.

Even today, many regions have still considered Cannabis as an illegal way of treatment. Although many developing countries, even India, are now beginning to relook at how Cannabis is treated from a regulatory lens to allow for access to the patients in need under medical supervision besides being allowed for spiritual/cultural use on certain religious festivals in the form of bhaang.

People are now studying medical cannabis with an open mindset and understanding towards what it has to offer from a therapeutic perspective. This nine thousand year old crop has the power to channel into the future in ways one could never have imagined.

Today, in India, many companies have started joining hands with government bodies and industry bodies to provide products that are made out of full spectrum cannabis leaf extract, helping people treat their common and everyday problems with utmost ease and comfort.

Cannabis is no longer looked as just a “Drug” that can make one high, there is much more to it and people are now slowly not only accepting it but are also putting it to therapeutic use.

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)