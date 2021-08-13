Masoom Minawala’s journey of being a fashion blogger and getting recognised globally

Masoom Minawala Mehta is one of the foremost creators in the fashion space. She started blogging in 2010 as Miss Style Fiesta, and then eventually went on to become one of the most prominent fashion icons of India. She represented India and walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2021.

Masoom says that she started her journey as a content creator around ten years ago. and since then it has been very exciting.

“I started this journey about 10 years ago. There has been a lot of learning, adoption and adaption on the way. The content creation space has entirely evolved from blogs and websites to 15-20 second videos which are presently breaking the internet," she says.

“I think it’s been a very interesting journey but through it all, I have remained true to my passion for fashion,” says Masoom.

She follows a ‘principle of four’ while creating content — ensuring that the content either educates, inspires, helps or entertains the audience. She said she has created content that was “saveable and valuable for her audience”.

“When you create a product which serves the consumer, you commit yourself with a lot of dedication and commitment. You’re going to see that kind of response and support from your consumers as well,” says Masoom.

She says that the challenging part of content creation is the ever-changing and ever-evolving formats of content. It takes some time to grasp and conquer the format in order to provide the most impactful and quality content to the audience. “But of course, the challenge is what makes it so much more exciting,” she adds. For instance, Masoom started doing different series on Instagram reels, which gave birth to an entire segment of content.

Masoom shares that the industry celebrates individuality and in order to earn a place, one must own up to who they are and celebrate their uniqueness. “There are so many players in the market but there is still space for so many more,” she says. Apart from that, consistency is a key factor when it comes to content creation.

To be able to build a community and maintain it requires a humongous amount of patience and consistency.

She adds that she hardly ever uses social media for personal reasons. With the fame of being a content creator, there is always the struggle of juggling personal and professional life. Apart from that, Masoom also shares a lot more than just fashion and explores different spaces and arenas.

“You need to have the courage to be different,” she says.