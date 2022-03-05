Neha Nagar’s fun and easy approach to finance

The Internet has countless creators and influencers who make content to entertain people. Then, there are creators like Neha Nagar, who are consistently educating people and spreading awareness.

Neha makes content around the subject of finance with an aim to make her audience “financially literate”. Besides being a content creator, she has her own taxation help company called TaxationHelp.in.

Speaking about her journey, Neha said she started preparing for CA as soon as she finished high school. Although she didn’t clear the exams, she went ahead in the field of finance via MBA.

During the COVID-19 led lockdown, as her business suffered and she did not have clients, she started creating content on social media.

Neha Nagar

“I saw that finance content was very scarce, and I thought I could tap into that,” she said. Soon, she started explaining MSMEs and other topics, which brought in traction to her channel and kick-started her journey as a social media influencer.

In terms of content planning, Neha explained that initially, she made content to address financial problems. Eventually, she also started answering and clearing the doubts of her audience in the comment section.

Neha has never advised people on mutual funds or stocks or anything else. She has a tax firm, and she creates content on financial queries and topics, she said.

“If one person is asking me a question, there must be a lot of other people with the same query,” she added.

At present, it is way easier to collaborate with brands and earn money, Neha said on monetising content. She added that creators should have at least two-three different revenue streams to create a steady source of income.

Moving forward, Neha wants to focus on her YouTube channel and invest in different startups. “My goal is to invest in more than 10 startups,” she said. She also aims to build her startup one day.

During the rapid-fire round, Neha shared some interesting tips about finance and revealed interesting facts about herself.