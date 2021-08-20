How Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner became an internet sensation with relatable and fun tech content

A golden name in the tech content creation space, Shlok Srivastava, aka "Tech Burner", has been consistently making a mark in the industry with refreshing and entertaining content. He makes content on making

technology easy for the audience using creative, relatable and quirky formats.

Shlok shares that initially, he wanted to become a designer and also wanted to start a company but it didn’t work out for him. Being interested in technology, he turned his passion into his lifestyle.

“I didn’t choose the tech life, the tech life chose me,” says Shlok.

Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner

He mentions that he chose the name "Tech Burner" as his domain name not just because of the availability of the name, but also because the name symbolises a passion for technology. “I wanted something that emphasises freedom, creativity, and movement,” he says.

Shlok Srivastava’s YouTube channel, Tech Burner, has an overwhelming 6.09 million subscribers and 744,835,411 views.

He and his team have a strong faith in collaboration. With an overwhelming number of products launching every week, the entire team works together and comes up with ideas for the content. The team is constantly trying to remove the stigma that technology is for nerds and is making an effort to educate people on tech in “a fun and entertaining way,” says Shlok.

He says that his content was never based on the current trends in the market or algorithms that work. The content is always for the audience and the main aim is to provide information to the audience in the best way possible. “Usually it is through fun, entertaining and fulfilling content that we provide the information to the audience which adds an authentic element to the content,” he says.

As a reviewer and content creator, dealing with criticisms has always been tough, shares Shlok. As a reviewer, sometimes he finds it difficult to get rid of biases, and says that the key is to “stay true to oneself,” he says, and be as objective as possible while being real.

The content creation space is expanding by the day with new creators joining in. Shlok shares that content creators need to figure out why they want to create content and what is the motive. “If someone is creating content for the audience, then they would succeed,” he says.

From creating a new device, the idea to sharing quick tech hacks for iPhone and Android, Shlok comes up with interesting and innovative responses in the rapid-fire round of the interview conducted with YourStory’s Influencers Inc.

