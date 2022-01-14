Why Simran Balar Jain is focusing on topics that are considered taboo in India

The pandemic kept us homebound and trained the spotlight on content, with the last couple of years opening up opportunities to budding talent across the country.

Among them is Simran Balar Jain, who is revolutionising the world of content with her bold conversations on topics such as sex education, menstrual health, and personal hygiene. With 760,000 followers on Instagram, this creator is making a difference with her voice.

Simran says she explored various genres of content - fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel – at the beginning of her content creation journey as she wanted to “try different things” to figure out her niche.

Simran Balar Jain | Source: Instagram

Healthy conversations

She found inspiration in some international creators and decided to talk about sex-ed and other taboo topics. “It’s not easy for me to talk about sex-ed in India because I knew how the reaction is going to be, but I thought let me just give it a try,” she says. One of her videos garnered immense appreciation and there was no stopping the creative journey after that.

“Every time I uploaded a video, I just kept on improving the topics. I knew that it is not everybody’s cup of tea,” Simran says.

While explaining her strategies for content creation, she shares that she has a lot of healthy conversations with her mother, which opens her eyes to topics she could create her content around. She even picks up topics from intimate conversations between friends.

Her process, she says - is very thorough - shortlisting of topics, research, verification with gynecologists, and posting. She also consumes a lot of content, which inspires her to create her own.

“The more I consume, the more I get ideas,” she says.

Speaking about handling criticism and hate comments, Simran says one needs to be thick-skinned in this line of work. Apart from that, she adds that Instagram has a lot of safety features when it comes to blocking trolls and bullies on the internet. “Love and hate are equal here so focus on positivity,” she says.

Commenting on the future, Simran aims to explore the finance content area. “There are so many women out there who are earning well but they don’t know how to manage their finances,” she says. She also plans to diversify her content and cross-promote on different platforms where she is active.

In the rapid-fire round of the interview conducted by YourStory’s Influencers Inc, Simran talks about her favourite content creators, most asked questions, and shares some interesting facts and details about herself.