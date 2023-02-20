ADDED reveals 1105 business activities are now open for foreign ownership

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has revealed

1105 registered commercial and industrial activities that are open for ownership by natural and legal non-citizens.

The list of activities available for foreign ownership has been updated by the Council of Ministers, which has defined the activities that have a strategic impact, as per a statement from the department.

These activities are applicable to companies licensed after the federal and local laws regulating business licensing controls according to the type of activity.

This will help fully or partially own businesses and commercial companies in the region.

The decision is in line with the Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2020 amending the provisions of Federal Law. No. (2) of 2015 on the Commercial Companies Law and its amendments by adding articles that permit the establishment of 100% foreign-owned companies in Abu Dhabi.

Existing companies can adjust their status, and comply with the regulations on activities, all in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Department, it said.

"This decision is one of many decisions and initiatives to provide incentives for the private sector in Abu Dhabi and to enhance the status of Abu Dhabi on the global investment map," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, ADDED.

He also underlined the department's focus to improve the region's business environment, facilitate and streamline the practices of business in UAE's capital.

ADDED will continue to implement initiatives and provide incentives to increase opportunities and success for enterprises, said Al Shorafa.





