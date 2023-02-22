Menu
AD Gaming, SAWA Group collaborate to boost gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 09:29:28 GMT+0000
AD Gaming, SAWA Group collaborate to boost gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi
The partnership will allow SAWA to be a part of the cluster of gaming companies in Abu Dhabi.
AD Gaming has partnered with SAWA Group, a Chinese game publishing and esports company, to boost the gaming and esports ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. The partnership will allow SAWA to expand its base in the region and be a part of its growing gaming ecosystem.

The partnership will facilitate the international expansion of Chinese gaming and esports companies through Abu Dhabi and provide the local industry with access to reach a bigger audience, a press note by Zawya read.

SAWA Group is known for the localisation of global video games—largely developed in China—and esports content and for making the game library more accessible to the Arabic-speaking population across the MENA region.

Freshworks appoints new Senior Vice President for MEA market

The company will also benefit from being part of the large cluster of gaming companies in Abu Dhabi, with opportunities to work with the AD Gaming community on new projects.

As per Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East gaming market is expected to register a CAGR growth of 13.88% between 2022-2027.

In June 2022, in a Khaleej Times report, Chaddy Kirbaj, Vice Director at Swissquote Bank Dubai, predicted that the online gaming market in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt will have a combined worth of $3.1 billion by 2025.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

