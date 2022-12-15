ADGM FSRA invites feedback on proposals to introduce private credit funds

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) published a consultation paper to get feedback on the introduction of private credit funds within the FSRA’s current collective investment funds regulatory regime. The paper is open for feedback until January 27, 2023.





According to a press note, the proposals would boost the range of funds available in ADGM and consecutively attract participation from startups and SMEs while recognising and safeguarding against the risks involved.





Private credit funds are collective investment funds that originate loans to borrowers, purchase existing loans from third-party lenders, or invest in a combination of the foregoing.

The FSRA proposed that private credit funds should be offered only to professional clients as either qualified investor funds (QIF) or exempt funds.





To permit QIF and exempt funds to originate loans, FSRA has proposed that amendments are introduced, allowing fund managers and the private credit funds they manage to arrange and originate loans where they hold financial services permission.





This would limit it to the undertaking of fund management. The fund manager and the fund will not engage in arranging credit or providing credit, respectively.

The FSRA also proposed to mandate specific investment and operating requirements related to conflicts of interest, concentration risk, stress testing, gearing, and more.