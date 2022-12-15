Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ADGM FSRA invites feedback on proposals to introduce private credit funds

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 13:34:09 GMT+0000
ADGM FSRA invites feedback on proposals to introduce private credit funds
The proposals are aimed at boosting the range of funds available in ADGM and consecutively attracting participation from startups and SMEs while recognising and safeguarding against the risks involved.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) published a consultation paper to get feedback on the introduction of private credit funds within the FSRA’s current collective investment funds regulatory regime. The paper is open for feedback until January 27, 2023.


According to a press note, the proposals would boost the range of funds available in ADGM and consecutively attract participation from startups and SMEs while recognising and safeguarding against the risks involved.


Private credit funds are collective investment funds that originate loans to borrowers, purchase existing loans from third-party lenders, or invest in a combination of the foregoing.

1813 people loved this story

Indian proptech firm Square Yards bets on metaverse to tap GCC real estate market

The FSRA proposed that private credit funds should be offered only to professional clients as either qualified investor funds (QIF) or exempt funds.


To permit QIF and exempt funds to originate loans, FSRA has proposed that amendments are introduced, allowing fund managers and the private credit funds they manage to arrange and originate loans where they hold financial services permission.


This would limit it to the undertaking of fund management. The fund manager and the fund will not engage in arranging credit or providing credit, respectively.

1172 people loved this story

This Dubai-based EV startup aims to put 100,000 EVs on road by the end of 2023

The FSRA also proposed to mandate specific investment and operating requirements related to conflicts of interest, concentration risk, stress testing, gearing, and more.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

On the road to fitness: beatXP launches smartwatch ‘Exact’

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 15, 2022)

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations issue oversubscribed by 262X on last day

Reliance Retail arm launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat

Wipro bags order from Mazda Motor

Startups can contribute 4-5% to India's GDP: Report

Automotive aftermarket player myTVS raises Rs 203 Cr in Series C funding

upGrad's plans for Exampur acquisition fall through