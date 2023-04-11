Menu
Just In

ADX partners with Mashreq give users access to instant trading

The partnership will introduce a seamless digital onboarding process to obtain an investor number and open a trading account.

Pooja Rajkumari
ADX partners with Mashreq give users access to instant trading

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

1 min Read

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has partnered with MENA's financial institution Mashreq to provide its customers with instant access to trading on the exchange.

The agreement aims to simplify and streamline the digital onboarding process for Mashreq customers to instantly obtain a National Investor Number (NIN), the company said in a statement on Zawya.

The partnership comes at a time when the region is witnessing a robust pipeline of IPOs and listings since 2022, according to Abdulla Salem ALNuaimi, Chief Operations Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The new process aims to eliminate the need to print, sign and email documents to begin investment in securities listed in ADX. This will also enhance market liquidity, as per the statement.

Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to become a global entertainment hub

Clients will also be able to subscribe digitally to any upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) with ADX through the Mashreq mobile banking app.

The trading by value on the ADX clocked $122.5 billion approximately (AED 450 billion) in 2022. This is an increase of almost 21.9% from 2021.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

