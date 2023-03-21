Menu
Just In

Aramco and DHL join hands to build a logistics hub

Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco and the international logistics company DHL have created a joint venture to build an end-to-end procurement and logistics hub in the kingdom.

Sindhu Kashyaap4223 Stories
Aramco and DHL join hands to build a logistics hub

Tuesday March 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Aramco, the Saudi Arabia-based oil giant, and international logistics company DHL have created a joint venture to launch an end-to-end procurement and logistics hub in Saudi Arabia. According to a Fast Company report, the JV is set to be operational from 2025,and will initially focus on the Saudi market before expanding into the MENA region.

In the report, Amin H Nasser, President of Aramco, said that the JV will serve as a one-stop solution and hub for the customers' supply chain needs. He added that it will not only advance the economic goals of the companies but also the overall MENA region.

The report added the new venture will provide supply chain services and end-to-end procurement to companies in the energy, industrial, petrochemical, and chemical sectors. The JV gives an opportunity for businesses to reduce costs, incorporate digitisation, and maximise efficiency.

Oscar de Bok, Supply Chain CEO, DHL added that the partnership with Aramco will help the logistics company focus on providing businesses across sectors with a strong international logistics network. This can foster growth and also promote sustainable activities.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

