DMCC collaborates with BSAF to boost UAE agri commodities trade with South Asia

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the Bharat Bharat Subcontinent Agri Foundation (BSAF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the global agricultural commodities sector between the UAE and South Asia.





With this MoU, the DMCC and FSAF will partner for foodtech and agritech projects and enhance knowledge transfer through exhibitions and conferences, according to a press release.





The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Sudhakar Tomar, Chairman of BSAF, at the inaugural South Asia Agri Summit in Kathmandu, Nepal.





“DMCC has a longstanding and proud track record doing business with South Asia. Today, we are home to over 4,250 members from the region covering agri and many other sectors," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem of DMCC.





"The timing of this MOU with BSAF is strategically very important as trade has soared between the UAE and South Asia in recent years and will only grow further with the signing of new CEPA agreements and food trade corridors, including the recent UAE-India CEPA,” he added.





The focus is on the growth of the global agri commodities sector and further solidifying agri trade ties between UAE, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.





“We are delighted to partner with DMCC in building the next chapter of agri-food trade between South Asia and the UAE. This is a vibrant new partnership which will provide crucial knowledge sharing in the wider efforts to grow South Asia’s connectivity and enhance food security at the regional and global levels,” said Sudhakar Tomar.





DMCC has a longstanding history of driving agri trade between South Asia and the UAE. With growing awareness of global food security issues, agri goods occupy an increasingly strategic role in DMCC’s commodities mix, which encompasses tea, coffee, soya, sugar, spices, and many other agri commodities.