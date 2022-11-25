du, formerly Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), partnered with the Community Development Authority (CDA) to broadcast all matches of the Qatar FIFA World Cup in the Majlis (sitting rooms) of Dubai, UAE.





Broadcasting of all matches in the Dubai Majlis will be supervised by the CDA.





“The World Cup is an important season for football fans around the world, especially for young people to support their favourite teams and enjoy the enthusiastic atmosphere of the game, which greatly intersects with the objectives of Dubai Majlises that work to attract the residents of the neighbourhoods to enjoy their time and communicate positively," said Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Social Care and Development Sector CDA.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said added through its long-standing collaboration with the CDA it will look to diversify ways to engage with the community.





The CDA is also responsible for the overall supervision to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plans, and create an integrated and efficient management system for the development of social services in Dubai. du’s long-standing association with the CDA is aligned with its commitment to boosting community engagement as one of the key pillars of the telco’s CSR agenda.