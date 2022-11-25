Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

du partners with Community Development Authority to celebrate the Football World Cup season

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 10:05:50 GMT+0000
du partners with Community Development Authority to celebrate the Football World Cup season
The company will provide the broadcasting of all matches in the Dubai Majlis that are supervised by CDA.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

du, formerly Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), partnered with the Community Development Authority (CDA) to broadcast all matches of the Qatar FIFA World Cup in the Majlis (sitting rooms) of Dubai, UAE.


Broadcasting of all matches in the Dubai Majlis will be supervised by the CDA.


“The World Cup is an important season for football fans around the world, especially for young people to support their favourite teams and enjoy the enthusiastic atmosphere of the game, which greatly intersects with the objectives of Dubai Majlises that work to attract the residents of the neighbourhoods to enjoy their time and communicate positively," said Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Social Care and Development Sector CDA.

1644 people loved this story

Checkout.com 2022 Report: MENA’s digital economy is evolving rapidly than ever


Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said added through its long-standing collaboration with the CDA it will look to diversify ways to engage with the community.


The CDA is also responsible for the overall supervision to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plans, and create an integrated and efficient management system for the development of social services in Dubai. du’s long-standing association with the CDA is aligned with its commitment to boosting community engagement as one of the key pillars of the telco’s CSR agenda.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

Key marketing trends of 2022 that will shape D2C ecommerce

The startup spreading smiles with miniature versions of humans and pets

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

Here’s what the future of work will look like

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 25, 2022)