Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Amazon host webinar on UAE’s ecommerce sector

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a webinar on the legal and practical aspects of ecommerce in cooperation with ﻿Amazon﻿ in the UAE and Taylor Wessing LLP (Dubai Branch).





Titled ‘Legal and Practical Aspects of E-Commerce’, the webinar had 144 participants, according to a press note on Zawya.





The agenda was focused on recent developments and trends shaping ecommerce from both legal and commercial perspectives. It also gave insight into the laws and legal considerations that need to be kept in mind for any business operating in the sector.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President of Legal Services at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said, “At the Chamber, we are committed to ensuring our members have access to the expertise they need to maximise the opportunities of an ever-changing business landscape and protect their interests. Ecommerce is transforming the world at an incredible rate and the chamber organised this event to provide businesses with the insight they need to understand the possibilities, complexities and challenges of this exciting sector.”





Speakers at the webinar included Taylor Wessing LLP (Dubai Branch) Partner Abdullah Mutawi, and Senior Counsel Julia Ofer, as well as Farah Abu Saleh, Head of Seller Services, who leads the Consumer Goods division at Amazon.ae.

Abdullah Mutawi said, “As one of the fastest growing ecommerce sectors in the world, the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs and established operators to the ecommerce environment along with traditional retailers and brands developing ecommerce as part of their digital transformation strategies."





"Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides very valuable support to the business community in the UAE, assisting entrepreneurs and established businesses with keeping up with the legal and practical developments that are crucial to successfully running their businesses and getting ready for future challenges," he added.