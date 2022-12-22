Companies in Dubai to step up their digital game plan

Companies in Dubai are looking to increase digital adoption in all facets including advertisement (40%), digital payments (35%), ecommerce (25%) and digital marketing (31%), according to the latest Dubai Quarterly Business Survey: Outlook, Impediments & Incentives, 2022, Q4.





Most businesses in Dubai have better expectations for business conditions and sales. Sentiments on business confidence and business conditions have improved and are expected to positively impact private investment in Dubai, according to the survey presented during Dubai Chambers' recent roundtable discussion.





Held on a quarterly basis, the Dubai Chambers' roundtable meeting provides group and council representatives with a platform to discuss business issues, identify policy and legislative priorities, and drive collective advocacy impact to advance economic and business growth in Dubai, according to a press note in Zawya.





The event also gave an overview of the strategic priorities of the Dubai Chambers and the emirate’s economic outlook as well as updates on current and upcoming initiatives.





Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, is planning to establish new country-specific business councils to expand economic cooperation and non-oil trade between the Dubai business community and international markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.





It also aims to increase the economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023.