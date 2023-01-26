Dubai Financial Market wraps up MENA IPO Summit

Dubai Financial Market wrapped up its first edition of the MENA IPO Summit on January 25, 2023. The three-day event began on January 23, 2023 and saw global industry leaders discuss the prospects and challenges of the initial public offerings (IPOs) sector in Dubai.

The summit was held at the Museum of the Future. It witnessed the participation of more than 500 people, including regional and international speakers, as reported by Gulf Today.





The summit highlighted the landscape of IPOs in the region and explored Dubai's opportunity to become a global IPO hub. It also shed light on how Dubai can attract potential issuers from around the world, find the right strategies for a successful public listing, focus on ESG integration and look into corporate governance.

Multiple sessions and workshops paved the way for discussions on preparing for future listings, investors' opinions on the market and the ways to attract local and international investment companies. There was also a focus on creating an advanced and dynamic regulatory structure for capital markets and educating participants about the best market practices.





The summit comes at a time when the UAE has witnessed a rise in the number of IPOs. In 2022, 11 companies went for public listing and raised $13.94 billion (AED 51.2 billion).





