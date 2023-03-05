Dubai International Boat Show 2023 showcases marine innovation and technology

The Dubai International Boat Show, which showcases the latest marine innovation and technology and attracts industry leaders from across the world, is taking place at Dubai Harbour from March 1 to March 5, 2023.

With a footfall of over 30,000 marine enthusiasts and industry experts, the event has more than 1,000 brands exhibiting their latest marine technology, as per an official press note. This is the second time the event is taking place.

1141 people loved this story Software development company Xebia acquires IT firm Netlink Digital Solutions

Many of these technological innovations are being shown at the Equipment, Supplies and Services (ESS) exhibition. It is also a platform for consumers and buyers to find all of the marine essentials and specialised equipment for boats.





More than 200 brands representing 51 countries are demonstrating the future of marine living in real-time, the future of luxury boat rides, sustainable technology, improved passenger experience and more. Some of the companies that are exhibiting include Cobham, Elcome, Cummins Arabia, Finixa, Garmin, Seakeeper, and Sontara.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



