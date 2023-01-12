Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai introduces new crypto law and regulatory authority

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 12, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 12 2023 11:17:42 GMT+0000
Dubai introduces new crypto law and regulatory authority
With the regulations in place, Dubai and the UAE hope to become regional and worldwide hubs for virtual asset industry.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid revealed a new crypto asset regulation and an independent regulatory authority to govern virtual assets and regulate the cryptocurrency sector. The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) would oversee the growth of virtual asset business environment including regulation, governance and licensing.

1955 people loved this story

DFM, DWTC partner to host MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023


Under the new regulation, virtual asset-related businesses and Dubai residents would need to register with VARA before engaging in crypto-related activities under the new law, according to a report by Business Today. The businesses that fall under the purview of the law include cryptocurrency exchanges, businesses facilitating cryptocurrency transfers and the like. There is no clarity on which crypto assets will need to follow these regulations.


Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid hailed the development as an essential step to protect the growing market of virtual assets in the region.

1167 people loved this story

Kakao Entertainment raises $930M from Saudi's PIF and others


However, a government-owned DIFC financial-free zone would be exempted from this regulation. This is because the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is developing its regulations for the virtual asset market to be applied in DIFC.


"The latest data released by The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC)- one of the innovation hubs and the largest free-trade zone in UAE, shows that out of 3,049 new businesses registered in Dubai in 2022, more than 500 businesses were crypto startups," says Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform.


"Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has also emerged as a truly revolutionary jurisdiction that provides certainty for and responds to regional and international players seeking opportunities to establish and grow their regulated Virtual Assets activities. The establishment of these digital assets and VA regulatory frameworks has placed the UAE on the map as a regional and global virtual assets trading centre and blockchain hub," he added.


MENA is projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of crypto. Between July 2021 and June 2022, the region accounted for almost 9.2% of the global digital assets transactions, a report by Chainanalysis found.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Learn from the best minds in the industry

Wearable brand Noise reports 126% growth in revenue

Cognizant appoints ex Infosys president Ravi Kumar as new CEO

Bhubaneswar-based healthtech startup is enabling affordable healthcare at remote locations

Daily Capsule
The secret co-founder of Ashneer Grover’s Third Unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Cognizant appoints ex Infosys president Ravi Kumar as new CEO

Six solutions to navigate the economic downturn: Catch the highlights from Velocity CEO’s recent masterclass

HCL Tech net profit rises by 19% in Q3

Entuple E-Mobility, Badhaan.com, SuperCluster Pi secure early-stage funding

Paytm, Nykaa shares drop on the back of block deals

Learn from the best minds in the industry