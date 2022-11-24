Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Hex Trust secures licence to provide virtual asset services in Dubai

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 11:09:48 GMT+0000
Hex Trust secures licence to provide virtual asset services in Dubai
The company will cater to institutional clients and sophisticated investors in Dubai.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) gave a minimum viable product licence to Hex Trust to offer a wide range of virtual asset services to institutional clients and sophisticated investors in Dubai.


Hex Trust, an insured provider of bank-grade custody and associated services for digital assets, plans to grow its business in the region. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Italy and Vietnam, Hex Trust offers services such as virtual asset custodial services, broker-dealer services, and staking services.


“We recognise the enormous potential in this region for building one of the leading virtual asset hubs in the world,” said Filippo Buzzi, Hex Trust’s regional director for the MENA region.


Hex Trust opened its Dubai office in June 2022. It serves as its headquarters for the MENA region.


Vara was established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in March 2022 under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law.


The body aims to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors and provide international standards for virtual asset management to enable responsible business growth in the emirate.


Over the past few months, a host of cryptocurrency trading platforms have secured licences to operate in Dubai. These include Bahrain's CoinMena, Binance, BitOasis, Bybit and FTX.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

Robotics startup Nosh raises $1M in pre-seed round led by BITS Spark

VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

Daily Capsule
Genome testing at your doorstep
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Koo raises over $6M led by Tiger Global, Accel Partners

VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette launches new electric motorcycle at Rs 3.9L

Rajasthan announces new startup policy at Jodhpur DigiFest aimed at scaling and diversifying the state’s startup ecosystem

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital