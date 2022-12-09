The rising cost of living may push employees in the UAE to switch to jobs that pay more, according to a survey by recruitment specialist Robert Half.





Nearly 73% of the respondents stated that they will start looking for jobs that pay higher in 2023, reported the survey. Over half of the employees surveyed said it is becoming harder for them to afford monthly expenses. The key motivation for a majority of job seekers, close to 56%, is to earn a greater pay to fulfil their financial obligations.





Gareth El Mettouri, Associate Director for Middle East of Robert Half, said, in a Fast Company report, "The cost of living is one of the biggest concerns we are hearing from candidates and, make no mistake, people will move to secure the higher salaries they need to meet their obligations. Expats may even move away from the area, with knock-on effects for the UAE economy."





The survey found that the monthly earnings of workers in the UAE is no longer keeping with inflation. According to UAE Central Bank estimates, the average wage in the UAE has risen by 3.2% in the last year, while inflation is projected to be 5.6%.





Only three in ten workers in the UAE have received pay adjustments to meet the rising inflation. A quarter have received mental well-being support from their employers, while 18% received finance training, said the survey.





“Business leaders are choosing to make cuts when hiring new talent, which is affecting their competitiveness within the UAE and worldwide,” said the Robert Half survey report.