Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Rising cost of living may push UAE employees to look for lucrative jobs: Survey

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 06:47:04 GMT+0000
Rising cost of living may push UAE employees to look for lucrative jobs: Survey
The survey by recruitment specialist Robert Half found that more than 73% of employees are planning to look for a new job in 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The rising cost of living may push employees in the UAE to switch to jobs that pay more, according to a survey by recruitment specialist Robert Half.


Nearly 73% of the respondents stated that they will start looking for jobs that pay higher in 2023, reported the survey. Over half of the employees surveyed said it is becoming harder for them to afford monthly expenses. The key motivation for a majority of job seekers, close to 56%, is to earn a greater pay to fulfil their financial obligations.


Gareth El Mettouri, Associate Director for Middle East of Robert Half, said, in a Fast Company report, "The cost of living is one of the biggest concerns we are hearing from candidates and, make no mistake, people will move to secure the higher salaries they need to meet their obligations. Expats may even move away from the area, with knock-on effects for the UAE economy."


The survey found that the monthly earnings of workers in the UAE is no longer keeping with inflation. According to UAE Central Bank estimates, the average wage in the UAE has risen by 3.2% in the last year, while inflation is projected to be 5.6%.


Only three in ten workers in the UAE have received pay adjustments to meet the rising inflation. A quarter have received mental well-being support from their employers, while 18% received finance training, said the survey.


“Business leaders are choosing to make cuts when hiring new talent, which is affecting their competitiveness within the UAE and worldwide,” said the Robert Half survey report.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Pixxel’s path to making space history

OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition