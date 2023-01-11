Menu
LandVault partners with Dubai leaders to build Metapolis project

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 11:49:40 GMT+0000
LandVault partners with Dubai leaders to build Metapolis project
LandVault's partnership with Dubai-based leaders is aimed at providing Metaverse as a Service through Metapolis.
Metaverse builder LandVault has partnered with Dubai-based leaders to offer Metapolis, a metaverse-as-a-service. The project will help users convert metaverse experiences into investable assets.


The alliance will enable brands and companies to expand into the virtual world, a press note carried by Zawya read.

Dubai SME CEO Abdul Baset Al Janani on how Dubai has grown to be a platform for startups, businesses, and SMEs

For LandVault, which has so far built more than 200 projects in the metaverse, the partnership gives a chance to showcase its virtual real estate building expertise. The company rents its virtual land to brands like Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Heineken, and World of Women.


LandVault has also developed a new protocol called Matera to bring experiences on blockchain and make them more tradeable in the market by minting them as NFTs. 


Metapolis provides a technology layer for interoperability, safety, security and identity for brands and helps them deploy their own metaverse platforms. Web2 and Web3 clients can use the service to expand their presence in the metaverse.


According to Strategic Market Research, the global metaverse market size in 2022 was valued at $47.48 billion. By 2030, it is projected to grow at a rate of 39.44% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to a valuation of $678.80 billion by 2030.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

