Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at, India’s SIDBI join hands to develop MSMEs

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 13:08:22 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at, India’s SIDBI join hands to develop MSMEs
SIDBI will also offer its expertise to the newly launched SME Bank of Saudi Arabia.
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (also known as Monsha’at) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their ecosystem, in both the countries.


According to a statement, the MoU seeks to explore and collaborate on "matters of common interest". It is part of the bilateral initiative to improve diplomatic relations between India and Saudi Arabia.


SIDBI, the principal financial institution for the development of MSMEs in India, will also offer its expertise to the newly launched SME Bank of Saudi Arabia.


The MoU was executed during the launch of SME Bank, in Riyadh on December 4, by Mazin Bin Ahmed Al-Ghunaim, CEO, SME Bank, and V S V Rao, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI.


Al-Ghunaim said the collaboration with SIDBI would help SME Bank drive the business journeys of SMEs by providing diverse digital financial products.


Rao said, “The MoU provides several opportunities of collaboration between the MSME institutions of the two countries."


SIDBI, Rao said, had over three decades of experience in the areas of SME credit, credit guarantee, venture capital, cluster development, and institutional finance. Besides sharing its knowledge to facilitate the growth of SME Bank, SIDBI also hopes to find "positive linkages" for Indian MSMEs in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

