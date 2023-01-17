Quris AI and MBZUAI join hands to launch bio-AI center in Abu Dhabi

Quris-AI and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have joined hands to set up a Bio-AI center in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to develop personalised medicine for the people of MENA region. The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).





The collaboration will allow Quris to establish a subsidiary in the UAE after Boston and Tel-Aviv, a press note carried by Zawya said. Quris and MBZUAI will combine their capacities in computational biology and machine learning to accelerate the development of new personalised medicines for region-specific health problems.

1260 people loved this story Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in US Dental Care Alliance

The research operations at Quris are led by Nobel laureate, Professor Aaron Ciechanover, and by Moderna co-founder and former FDA Science Board Chair, Professor Robert Langer. Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI is leading the research team of MBZUAI.





The project will focus on the discovery of personal, actionable causal effects on drug pharmacokinetics, organ functional parameters related to drug metabolism, genetic parameters with causal effects on drug metabolism, and ethnic-specific parameters affecting drug metabolism and safety.

1796 people loved this story Medlab Middle East to showcase latest in-vitro diagnostics tech

The research will also focus on the development of personalized or patient-specific drug administration protocol and the patient-on-a-chip method for the causal discovery of patient-specific treatments.