Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Quris AI and MBZUAI join hands to launch bio-AI center in Abu Dhabi

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 11:01:27 GMT+0000
Quris AI and MBZUAI join hands to launch bio-AI center in Abu Dhabi
The facility in Abu Dhabi will support the development of personalised medications for MENA.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Quris-AI and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have joined hands to set up a Bio-AI center in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to develop personalised medicine for the people of MENA region. The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).


The collaboration will allow Quris to establish a subsidiary in the UAE after Boston and Tel-Aviv, a press note carried by Zawya said. Quris and MBZUAI will combine their capacities in computational biology and machine learning to accelerate the development of new personalised medicines for region-specific health problems.

1260 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala invests in US Dental Care Alliance

The research operations at Quris are led by Nobel laureate, Professor Aaron Ciechanover, and by Moderna co-founder and former FDA Science Board Chair, Professor Robert Langer. Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI is leading the research team of MBZUAI.


The project will focus on the discovery of personal, actionable causal effects on drug pharmacokinetics, organ functional parameters related to drug metabolism, genetic parameters with causal effects on drug metabolism, and ethnic-specific parameters affecting drug metabolism and safety.

1796 people loved this story

Medlab Middle East to showcase latest in-vitro diagnostics tech

The research will also focus on the development of personalized or patient-specific drug administration protocol and the patient-on-a-chip method for the causal discovery of patient-specific treatments.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Great founders are always on top of their numbers’—15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital