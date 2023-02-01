SAMA inaugurates 2nd Annual Central Bank conference on development economics

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has inaugurated the second Annual Central Bank Conference on Development Economics in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and members of the central banks of participating countries, attended the inauguration ceremony.

SAMA Deputy Governor for Research and International Affairs, Fahad Alshathri, spoke about the importance of the conference. He added that the event was aimed to encourage economic entities to participate in discussions of key issues that economic policymakers in the region are facing.

He also referred to the initiatives launched by SAMA to support economic and financial research aimed at enhancing the Saudi economy. The initiatives are in line with Vision 2030 goals.

Alshathri also stressed the importance of cooperation between economic policymakers and researchers from different regional and international entities to come up with effective solutions for some of the pressing economic challenges and issues.

The event is a part of SAMA's efforts to support research in the economy, finance, and development. It also highlights the efforts to increase cooperation and communication with economists and researchers both locally and internationally.

