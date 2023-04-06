Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Saudi Arabia launches trial for first autonomous electric vehicle

The launch is intended to boost awareness and adoption of AV technology in the country.

Pooja Rajkumari396 Stories
Saudi Arabia launches trial for first autonomous electric vehicle

Thursday April 06, 2023,

1 min Read

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has begun trials of a new autonomous vehicle (AV) called 'Dhahaina' (Smart) in Riyadh.

The launch event was held at Riyadh Business Front, which is owned by the PIF-backed real estate company ROSHN Group.

The launch is in line with the country's attempt to boost the adoption of AV technology. It is also a step towards developing AV legislation, regulations, and related systems in the Kingdom, according to the official press note.

The ministry is working towards bringing in different modern technologies across all transport types including land, rail, sea, air, and logistics services in KSA.

This will include developing suitable regulatory frameworks for each technology, conducting phased experiments, boosting the private sector, attracting investors, and enhancing the workforce's technical capacity by partnering with universities and educational institutions.

As per Allied Market Research, the global autonomous vehicle market will be valued at $2,161.79 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1% from 2021 to 2030.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance, Jio raise $5B in largest syndicated loan in India

Branson's Space Nightmare: Learning from Virgin Orbit's Collapse for Startup Success

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Dunzo raises $75M, lays off 30% staff: Report

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup Saturdays with Shradha Sharma: A Voyage into Entrepreneurial Excellence

Worldwide IT spending to grow 5.5% and total $4.6T in 2023, says Gartner

Government releases new rules for online gaming

Cybersecurity to power digital transformation: Learn more on protecting applications, employees, and networks