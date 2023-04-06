Saudi Arabia launches trial for first autonomous electric vehicle

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has begun trials of a new autonomous vehicle (AV) called 'Dhahaina' (Smart) in Riyadh.

The launch event was held at Riyadh Business Front, which is owned by the PIF-backed real estate company ROSHN Group.

The launch is in line with the country's attempt to boost the adoption of AV technology. It is also a step towards developing AV legislation, regulations, and related systems in the Kingdom, according to the official press note.

تواصل #وزارة_النقل_والخدمات_اللوجستية تبني أنماط وممارسات النقل الذكي، واليوم تمت تجربة المركبة ذاتية القيادة، وتأتي هذه الخطوة دعماً لتحقيق مستهدفات الاستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية. pic.twitter.com/cN0yVLi8m0 — وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية (@SaudiTransport) April 3, 2023

The ministry is working towards bringing in different modern technologies across all transport types including land, rail, sea, air, and logistics services in KSA.

This will include developing suitable regulatory frameworks for each technology, conducting phased experiments, boosting the private sector, attracting investors, and enhancing the workforce's technical capacity by partnering with universities and educational institutions.

As per Allied Market Research, the global autonomous vehicle market will be valued at $2,161.79 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1% from 2021 to 2030.





