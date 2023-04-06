Saudi Arabia launches trial for first autonomous electric vehicle
The launch is intended to boost awareness and adoption of AV technology in the country.
Thursday April 06, 2023,
1 min Read
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has begun trials of a new autonomous vehicle (AV) called 'Dhahaina' (Smart) in Riyadh.
The launch event was held at Riyadh Business Front, which is owned by the PIF-backed real estate company ROSHN Group.
The launch is in line with the country's attempt to boost the adoption of AV technology. It is also a step towards developing AV legislation, regulations, and related systems in the Kingdom, according to the official press note.
The ministry is working towards bringing in different modern technologies across all transport types including land, rail, sea, air, and logistics services in KSA.
This will include developing suitable regulatory frameworks for each technology, conducting phased experiments, boosting the private sector, attracting investors, and enhancing the workforce's technical capacity by partnering with universities and educational institutions.
As per Allied Market Research, the global autonomous vehicle market will be valued at $2,161.79 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1% from 2021 to 2030.
For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]
Edited by Megha Reddy