Saudi roadside assistance platform Morni to invest $10M in Egypt through Exits.me

Morni, a Saudi-Arabia based roadside assistance platform, has signed a buy-side mandate with its adviser Exits.me to expand into the Egypt market. This will be done through investments worth $10 million till 2030.





Morni helps with towing and roadside assistance for consumers and businesses in Saudi Arabia. The investment marketplace Exits.me helps SMEs and startups with funding, M&As, and other assistances on both sellers' and buyers' sides.





The agreement was finalised earlier this month, and Morni intends to expand in the first quarter of 2023.





Mohammad Aboulnaga, CEO and Co-founder Exits.me, said in a note to IN Business, \"We highly value Morni’s trust in us as their buy-side adviser in the region. We hope to create an impactful footprint for them by helping them implement their expansion strategy in the coming years, starting with Egypt.\"





According to Customer Market Insights, the global market for vehicle assistance is set to touch $34.8 billion by 2030, from $23.6 billion in 2021.





Morni believes that Exits.me fills a gap for companies that are looking to expand through M&As and other banking-related services in different regions like Egypt. The company said SMEs and startups are finding it increasingly more challenging to matchmake with right investors, and that founders do not have the know-how in the early days to close an end deal. This is where platforms like Exits.me help.





Egypt is now becoming a hotbed for expansion for startups from Saudi and different parts of the GCC region.







