Saudi Arabia to present new vision to bolster GCC states: Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia intends to present a new vision to boost the development of the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman.





Speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd GCC Summit in Riyadh, the Crown Prince said that the close cooperation between the Gulf countries will lead to achieving the aspired goal, Khaleej Times reported.

“Given the significant developments in the past seven years, the Kingdom intends to present an updated vision that takes into consideration the geopolitical developments which influenced the region,” the Crown Prince said.





The vision will also be based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing role of the GCC, and the accelerated economic growth, he said.

The Crown Prince highlighted that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to gain access to clean energy. He also stressed that the Gulf countries would remain a reliable and safe energy supplier for the world.





“Saudi Arabia and other GCC states are aware of the importance of sustainable development,” he said, pointing out the continuation of work to confront climate change and the endeavour to solve and address its effects.