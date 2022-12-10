Menu
Saudi Arabia to present new vision to bolster GCC states: Saudi Crown Prince

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 10, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 10 2022 06:38:35 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia to present new vision to bolster GCC states: Saudi Crown Prince
The vision will be based on the lessons learned from the pandemic, the growing role of the GCC, and the accelerated economic growth, said Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia intends to present a new vision to boost the development of the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman.


Speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd GCC Summit in Riyadh, the Crown Prince said that the close cooperation between the Gulf countries will lead to achieving the aspired goal, Khaleej Times reported.

1661 people loved this story

This Delhi-based health travel startup is building a base in the Middle East


“Given the significant developments in the past seven years, the Kingdom intends to present an updated vision that takes into consideration the geopolitical developments which influenced the region,” the Crown Prince said.


The vision will also be based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing role of the GCC, and the accelerated economic growth, he said.

1971 people loved this story

Startup Wings launched in Bahrain; will promote 100 women-led startups in MENA region


The Crown Prince highlighted that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to gain access to clean energy. He also stressed that the Gulf countries would remain a reliable and safe energy supplier for the world.


“Saudi Arabia and other GCC states are aware of the importance of sustainable development,” he said, pointing out the continuation of work to confront climate change and the endeavour to solve and address its effects.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

