Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), owned by Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, aims to pump in Saudi riyal 50 billion to build over 21 entertainment destinations with more than 150 attractions. This will be done through alliances involving global brands across 14 Saudi cities.





Construction work on one of the SEVEN destinations in the Al Hamra District of Riyadh has already started. The construction contract has gone to Shapoorji Pallonji.





M.D. Saini, Managing Director and CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji, said the company is already executing multiple projects in Saudi Arabia. He added that this project will add significantly to their business portfolio and establish a long-lasting legacy in Saudi.





The Al Hamra Project, spread over an area of more than 90,000 square metres, has an investment value of Saudi riyal 3 billion. The area is expected to attract over six million visitors per year. It will include an edutainment hub, Clip n Climb with over 40 climbing challenges, a Transformers-themed ride-based attraction, and a Discovery indoor adventure centre.





In a note in Gulf News, Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman of SEVEN, said, “We believe that the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia is full of opportunities and plays an important role in the growth of the local economy."





He added that it also forms a strong basis for creating jobs and is a strong driver for a large number of other economic sectors in the local tourism sectors. The aim is to provide opportunities for local SMEs, develop Saudi talent, localise technical expertise, and transfer knowledge through global partnerships.





AlDawood said, “We are partnering with leading entertainment brands and will continue to do so to develop entertainment destinations like no other. The ground-breaking of our first destination in Al Hamra district in Riyadh is a pivotal milestone and we are excited to bring unparalleled experiences to people and visitors of the Kingdom.”



