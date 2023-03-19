Saudi's Aumet raises $7M in pre-seed funding

Saudi Arabia-based healthtech platform Aumet has raised $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round, which saw participation from AAIC, a Tokyo-based healthcare-focused VC fund.

Further, Swiss PE firm AIJ Holdings, Hamad Ali Sagri family office, Tijah Holdings, Cigalah Group, and Shorooq Partners, an early backer of Aumet in pre-seed and seed stages, also invested in the startup.

The company, which aims to provide better access to healthcare products, will use the funds to develop its AI capabilities and expand its reach to more pharmacies.

The AI-based B2B healthcare platform offers solutions to healthcare providers. It uses predictive analytics to forecast the procurement of products for pharmacies, which helps in cost savings and better efficiency in the supply chain.

The platform also facilitates exchanging of data between manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers for better decision-making.

Aumet serves over 10,000 pharmacies across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordon.

Last week had been quite significant for startups in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's healthcare startup ﻿Labayh﻿ acquired Abu Dhabi-based meditation app Nafas. Besides, another startup Tamara raised $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs.

Further, Kara raised $586,000 (SAR 2.2 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Falak Investment Hub, Lean Node, and a group of angel investors.

