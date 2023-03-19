Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi's Aumet raises $7M in pre-seed funding

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 19, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 19 2023 05:56:45 GMT+0000
Saudi's Aumet raises $7M in pre-seed funding
Aumet, a Saudi Arabia-based healthcare startup, will use the funds to develop its AI capabilities and expand its reach to more pharmacies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia-based healthtech platform Aumet has raised $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round, which saw participation from AAIC, a Tokyo-based healthcare-focused VC fund.

Further, Swiss PE firm AIJ Holdings, Hamad Ali Sagri family office, Tijah Holdings, Cigalah Group, and Shorooq Partners, an early backer of Aumet in pre-seed and seed stages, also invested in the startup.

The company, which aims to provide better access to healthcare products, will use the funds to develop its AI capabilities and expand its reach to more pharmacies.

The AI-based B2B healthcare platform offers solutions to healthcare providers. It uses predictive analytics to forecast the procurement of products for pharmacies, which helps in cost savings and better efficiency in the supply chain.

The platform also facilitates exchanging of data between manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers for better decision-making.

Aumet serves over 10,000 pharmacies across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordon.

Last week had been quite significant for startups in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's healthcare startup ﻿Labayh﻿ acquired Abu Dhabi-based meditation app Nafas. Besides, another startup Tamara raised $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs.

Further, Kara raised $586,000 (SAR 2.2 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Falak Investment Hub, Lean Node, and a group of angel investors.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy

Mark Leonard: The Software Billionaire who Purchased 500 Companies and sold non

SEBI adopts stricter approval process in IPO clearance, returns DRHP of OYO, 6 other companies

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Daily Capsule
India's growing craft beer culture
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SEBI adopts stricter approval process in IPO clearance, returns DRHP of OYO, 6 other companies

Imagination, interpretation, immersion: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale provokes conversations and rejuvenation

India's growing craft beer culture

Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy