Sheraa startups showcase sustainable solutions to MOCCAE

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (﻿Sheraa Sharjah﻿) welcomed Mariam bint Mohammed Al-Mheiri, the UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment, to its headquarters showcasing startups focused on sustainability.

It also hosted its first quarterly meeting of the Emirates Municipal Environmental Council chaired by the Minister, read a statement shared by Zawya.

Al-Mheiri discussed the most recent developments in sustainability and climate change spaces, and deliberated on ways expected to foster innovation in the field.

A total of five incubated startups presented sustainable solutions to the attendees of the MOCCAE council meeting. With this, they highlighted the cutting-edge sustainability initiatives that are being created and implemented by Sheraa.

These include:

Deep tech startup Manhat—providing a sustainable source of water and floating farm solutions. It presented its patented "natural water distillation" technology. Outdoor temperature expert FortyGuard exhibited its proprietary insights, aiding clients to optimise energy and improve the environment. Palmade, which manufactures disposable cutlery out of natural materials. Kyma, which offers an eco-friendly surface cleaner in tablet form. The startup highlights the necessity of reusing and refilling spray bottles for the facilitation of an enhanced environmentally conscious experience. Clever Harvest is working towards enhancing food security through enterprise and predictive software for sustainable sourcing, tracing, and quality certification.

"We aim to contribute to the UAE's efforts towards tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development," said Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of Sheraa.

At the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), Sheraa and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year, collaborating for Access Challenge Sharjah 2023. With this, they also promoted Sharjah as a centre for sustainability.





