Step Conference 2023 to launch new Earth Track

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 14 2023 13:37:16 GMT+0000
Step Conference 2023 to launch new Earth Track
The conference is expected to bring in over 400 global startups, hundreds of global investors, and over 8,000 attendees.
The eleventh edition of Step Conference is introducing the new Earth Track for the first time this year. The conference is expected to bring in more than 400 global startups, hundreds of global investors, and over 8,000 attendees.


Step Conference will take place on February 22 and 23, 2023, and will be presented by Dubai Internet City, a technology hub by TECOM Group PJSC.


The new track is in line with the 'Year of Sustainability' that the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced in January 2023, according to a statement.


The Earth Track will focus on discussions related to financing a net-zero future, circular economy, edtech, healthtech, Web3, and more.


Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial, TECOM Group, highlighted that the conference will bring entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, investors, and corporate decision-makers to a platform to discuss how the tech sector can bring in innovative solutions for environmental issues.


The UAE is increasingly focusing on sustainability ahead of hosting the COP28 in November 2023. The country has also kept the goal of reaching net zero GHG emissions by 2050.


Powered by accelerator firm C3 - Companies Creating Change, Step Conference will include speakers such as Sequoia's GV Ravishankar, Laila Bin Hareb, Founder of Alive Holistic, and Silicon Valley Bank's Priya Rajan.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

