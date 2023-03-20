Menu
Nikita Bameta
Monday March 20, 2023,

1 min Read

Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVCC) has launched its Investment in Fintech VC Funds product, with an allocation of $80 million (SAR 300 million) from the product's investment portfolio.

This product has been launched in collaboration with the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), as per a report by Saudi Press Agency. This launch is a part of the Investment in Fund Program.

In 2022, fintech was the most funded sector in Saudi Arabia, in terms of the number of deals and amount of VC funding, as per the report, with investments in the sector accounting for 24% of the total VC funding in Saudi Arabia.

Capital worth $239 million was raised, indicating a growth of 167% in comparison to 2021. Established in 2018, SVCC is a government investment company and is a subsidiary of the SME Bank. So far, it has invested in 35 funds that have invested in a total of 525 companies through 904 deals.


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

