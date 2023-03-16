Menu
UAE Minister of Economy says UAE investments in foreign markets continue to grow

By Nikita Bameta
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 12:59:15 GMT+0000
UAE Minister of Economy says UAE investments in foreign markets continue to grow
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, reviewed the current operations of Hind Terminals in India. The group's senior management briefed him about the future expansion plans with regards to the Indian market.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, recently visited the Hind Terminals Logistics Park in Palwal, Haryana, India.


Hind Terminals is the Indian subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered Sharaf Group, which provides end-to-end logistics solutions.


“The Palwal Logistics Park is the one of the biggest projects by the UAE, and it contributes positively to further the UAE-India relations in light of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)," said Mr. Salah Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group.


Al Marri reviewed the current operations of Hind Terminals in India. The minister said that the UAE’s investments in foreign markets continue to grow, thereby enhancing employment opportunities, and advancing trade as well as economic growth, as per a statement.


The minister arrived in India on March 15 to attend the 28th edition of the Partnership Summit 2023 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).  Upon his visit to Hind Terminals, he toured the facility which is spread over 5 million sq ft. and is known to be one of the largest logistics park in India, as per a statement.


He also toured the rest of the Palwal facility which houses 65,000 sqm container yard, 9,000 sqm of warehouses, 9,360 sqm of space for chillers, 65,000 sqm space for the iron stores area, and another 6,500 sqm for general warehouses, along with train stations and 28 car trailers. 

Meet the brother-sister duo serving Persian flavours across the world


At present, the Sharaf Group operates in 60 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia. 


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

