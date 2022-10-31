UAE to amend few VAT provisions from January 1, 2023

The Ministry of Finance, UAE, has announced amendments to some provisions of the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax (VAT). The changes will be effective from January 1, 2023.





According to several news reports, under the new changes, the registered individuals who make taxable supplies are allowed to apply for an exception from the VAT Registration. This is applicable if their supplies are zero-rated, or if they no longer make supplies other than zero-rated ones.





The reports also say that the FTA may forcibly de-register several registered individuals in specific cases, if necessary. This amendment will also include provisions that have a 14-day period for the issuance of a tax credit note to settle output tax.





"The new provisions were made in line with international best practices, in light of the GCC Unified VAT Agreement. They are based on past experiences, challenges faced by various business sectors, as well as the recommendations received from relevant parties. The decree-law also included amendments to certain provisions to clarify and confirm the intended meaning of the text; to rephrase; or to improve the legislative sequence of legal provisions," said a report by Khaleej Times.