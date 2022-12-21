UAE economy set to grow 7.6% this year: Central Bank

The UAE economy is projected to grow by 7.6% in 2023, the country's central bank has estimated. The growth would be driven by both the oil and non-oil sectors. The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) said in its latest quarterly economic review on Tuesday.





UAE's overall real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 3.9% for the year. The report projected that there is an increased chance for growth being stronger in 2022 due to better-than-expected performance in some of the non-oil sectors such as tourism and hospitality, real estate, transportation, and manufacturing, according to Zawya,

It also added that while the real oil GDP is projected to grow by 11% and 3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, it will depend on the evolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potential global economic slowdown, further OPEC+ decisions on production levels, potential reduction in output by some of the other OPEC members and further post-COVID recovery.

The non-oil sector has benefited from the removal of COVID-19-related restrictions and from the recovery in global travel and tourism, the growth in real estate and construction sectors, and expanding manufacturing activities and events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in Q4 2022.