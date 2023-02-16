Menu
UAE's YOUGotAGift raises $3M from Tenami Capital

By Sindhu Kashyaap
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 13:03:55 GMT+0000
UAE's YOUGotAGift raises $3M from Tenami Capital
Digital card marketplace YOUGotAGift will use the funds to expand into Saudi Arabia and the larger Middle Eastern region.
Tenami Capital, a revenue-based investment platform, has made its first investment worth $3 million in YOUGotAGift.

The digital card marketplace said it will use the funds to expand into Saudi Arabia and the larger Middle Eastern region.

Husain Makiya, Co-founder and CEO of YOUGOtaGift, said, the region is home to a young, fast-growing and digitally savvy population. Firms like theirs are at the forefront of transformation and require innovative investors to push their growth.

"While the revenue-based investment structure is a new and novel concept, I am confident this investment will play a pivotal role in helping YouGotAGift meet our long-term business objectives," he added.

YOUGotAGift has ticked all the right boxes—unit economics, a funded business plan, and a sizeable, growing revenue, said Zohaib Patel, Managing Partner, Tenami Capital.

Established by Gulf-based investment professionals to provide regional entrepreneurs with revenue-based capital options, Tenami Capital's investors include family offices, entrepreneurs, and HNIs.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Suman Singh

