UAE’s Minister of Economy optimistic of Middle East's growth post World Cup

As we are in the run-up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final, the limelight on the Middle East and especially the GCC regions is still strong. One can feel the FIFA energy permeate the area right from the footsteps of Dubai airport where there are lounges, specific Adidas stores for football enthusiasts, and miniature footballs at stores.





But what happens once the world cup draws to a close? Even as fans and the limelight fade will the GCC region continue to stand out?





Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, is optimistic that the interest will remain. At the Investopia Future of Sport conference in Dubai, he said that the Qatar World Cup will cement the Middle East as a leading sporting destination. “We are very excited about the potential of sports in the region. There is evidence of what the World Cup in Doha has done for the region,” the minister said.





According to the Minister, investment in sports snowballs into various sectors like tourism, helping build talent jobs and even infrastructure.

It just isn’t the world cup, but even Expo 2020 got in a lot of people together. He added it helped create a lot of investment and trade routes. In 2022, the UAE economy achieved 6.5% growth and is expected to touch 7% in 2023.





In the last 24 months, there have been significant visa reforms, besides other ease-of-doing-business initiatives that have attracted several businesses to the region. Especially the move to allow 100% foreign ownership of businesses.

The World Cup’s effects on Qatar

In a span of just a few months, Qatar has emerged front and centre on the global map. The country is estimated to have spent a staggering $220 billion since 2010. This is 15 times of what Russia spent for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.





To cap it off, the State has spent over $300 billion to upgrade the infrastructure. This includes a brand new Doha Metro, several 1000 kilometres of roads and highways, a new airport, city, and port. Not to mention gas and oil facilities.





According to several reports, financial analysts estimate Qatar’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to rise by 4.1% by the end of this year as a result of the World Cup. Between 2022 and 2030, the GDP of the region will be at an average of 3.2%. Reports point out that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will contribute over $20 billion to Qatar’s economy.





Abdulla bin Touq, believes if the region continues to host major international events the growth the region will see will be higher. The region is already seeing several partnerships and growth.





For Qatar, this event is a way to showcase and nurture more industries in the region and move beyond its dependency on oil and gas. Working with startups like Arvex is encouraging more local businesses and entrepreneurs to enter the country.





Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Challenge22, had offered mentorship, cash, and training for startups and ideas that had the potential to aid its preparations for the World Cup.

Continued sporting associations

Besides Qatar, the impact of sports can be felt outside of the region. Most recently, Dubai-headquartered esports and lifestyle company Galaxy Racer signed a 15-year joint venture (JV) with LaLiga, Spain's top-flight football league, to transform the sports media scene in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, besides the Indian subcontinent. This JV will see collaboration with LaLiga representatives in Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, India, and the UAE, among others.





Real Madrid is opening its first international theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts.





“GXR’s extensive experience in the region will serve as an important source of support towards our international strategy. The Middle East is growing as a dedicated sports hub, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar now is the best example of the power of the sport,” said Maite Ventura, LaLiga’s Managing Director for MENA.





It is worth watching to see how the push towards an international sporting destination and economic powerhouse will pan out for the GCC region.