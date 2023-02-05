Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Wa’ed Ventures invests in Revival Lab

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 13:45:34 GMT+0000
Wa’ed Ventures invests in Revival Lab
Revival lab will use the investment for the launch of Roots Venture.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Aramco's venture capital arm Wa'ed Ventures invested in Revival Lab to help launch its venture builder Roots Ventures. This is the first time Wa'ed Ventures is investing in a venture builder.

The investment is also in line with the region's growing adoption of venture-building practices across Saudi Arabia and the region, as reported by Wamda. The investment would help create highly skilled project teams that can create and launch products fast with their domain expertise.

1252 people loved this story

Sheraa, BEEAH set to support regional startups planning expansion to Sharjah

Roots Ventures aims to promote venture capital and early-stage investing role to support sustainability objectives through this investment. It would help build and empower emergency-fit and impact-driven ecosystems of innovators, enablers, and entrepreneurs that would in turn develop and execute disruptive and scalable business models.

Mohammed Almaghlouth, Partner and CEO of Revival lab commented that along with co-building startups, venture builders are also important to guide less-experienced entrepreneurs to learn ways to grow and scale their businesses to enter new markets

1453 people loved this story

Shattering glass ceiling: Poonam Chawla’s mission to bring women in C-Suite in Middle East

As per a report published by Morgan Stanly, An estimated $3–10 trillion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be available for startups offering commercial solutions to decarbonize society and reduce the size of the software industry by an order of magnitude.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Freightify raises $12M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to accept the Digital Rupee

Daily Capsule
Legacy on social media
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson

FMCG makers see green shoots of revival in rural market, increase marketing spends

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports