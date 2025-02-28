Got 24 hours in Kashmir? Here’s how to make the most of it

After an almost 18-hour drive from Delhi to Srinagar, the moment I entered Kashmir, a cool breeze carrying the scent of deodar (Himalayan cedar) and saffron welcomed me.

Kashmir has always been a dream destination. I had heard a lot about the ‘Paradise on Earth’ from friends and social media, and had only seen glimpses of it in Bollywood rom-coms. On my first visit to this slice of heaven, filled with curiosity and excitement, I decided to make the most of my 24 hours in Kashmir.

Here’s what took my breath away, and what you cannot miss, if you only have a day’s time in Kashmir.

A floating world on Dal Lake

Shikara- a traditional wooden boat

Before the sun had fully risen, I found myself on the fog-shrouded Dal Lake, where the world seemed to stand still. As the sky bathed in the golden hues of dawn, the mist made way for a breathtaking reflection of the cloudy sky, the sun, and the surrounding mountains on the water, making it a truly unreal experience. It was freezing, but I decided to sit there for a while, allowing the cold breeze to wash over me.

A vendor selling hot kahwa offered me a cup. The saffron-infused tea, contrasting with the crisp morning air, is exactly what I needed to make the moment even more magical.

I skipped breakfast in favour of taking a three-hour-long ride in Kashmir’s iconic wooden boat—the shikara.

Traditionally used for transportation across the Dal Lake, for visitors, the shikara ride is a journey into a world where time slows down, and nature and tradition merge seamlessly.

The boats, painted in vibrant hues of red, blue, and yellow, are adorned with intricately carved wooden canopies and cushioned seats draped in Kashmiri fabric. My boatman, Rofiq, dressed in a traditional pheran (a long woolen cloak), greeted me with a warm smile and pushed off from the shore with his long paddle.

As the boat glided over the water, an infinite sense of peace took over.

The lake hosts a floating market, Meena Bazar, where traders sell everything—from fresh produce, to handcrafted souvenirs like embroidered pashminas, sadikaam (hand-crafted artifacts on walnut wood), and ittar (fragrant oils).

We drifted past houseboats featuring intricate wooden carvings, with names like New Gulistan, Bulbul, Goona Palace painted on the sides. Some of these houseboats, dating back to the British colonial era, now serve as floating hotels, offering travelers a unique stay experience.

As we neared the dock, I caught sight of the world’s only floating post office, ATM, and hospital—an entire world floats on this iconic lake.

A walk through Shalimar Bagh

Black Pavilion- a black marble garden structure in the Zenana garden of Shalimar Bagh

My heart was full, but I needed to fill my stomach too. Mesmerised as I was, after the stunning shikara ride, I was starving, and eager to explore local flavors and savor Kashmiri delicacies.

Although Kashmir is famous for its Rogan Josh and Yakhni pulao, for vegetarian fare, the locals recommended Krishna Vaishno Bhojnalya, near Durga Nag Temple for a memorable meal. To my surprise, there’s more to Kashmiri cuisine than its tender lamb and goat dishes. I tried the renowned dum aloo, Nadru Yakhni (a dish of lotus stem cooked in yogurt-based gravy), Kashmiri pulao, and Kashmiri saag. Each dish, infused with rich flavors and aroma, made the meal wholesome.

I then made my way to Shalimar Bagh, a historic garden built by Emperor Jahangir for his beloved Nur Jahan. Lined with tall and bare Chinar trees, the Persian-style carvings and stone pathways led me through pavilions that whispered tales of royalty.

I stopped at the Black Pavilion, a grand terrace that once hosted royal gatherings, to take in the breathtaking view of the terraced garden and flowing fountains. Upon reaching the garden's end, I sat on a bench near the last terrace, admiring the timeless beauty of this Mughal garden connecting the present to a bygone era.

Jamia Masjid and Nowhatta Market

Jamia Masjid located at the heart of old city Nowhatta

By midday, I reached Jamia Masjid, an architectural marvel built by Sultan Sikander in the 14th century.

Unlike the usual domes and minarets seen in mosques, Jamia Masjid stands out with its pagoda-style wooden roof and 378 intricately carved deodar pillars supporting the vast structure.

The courtyard features a small fountain reflecting the sky. Gentle prayers echoed in the distance, blending with the subtle sounds of the city.

The nearby Nowhatta Market, however, is a direct contrast to the serene silence at the mosque. The narrow streets, bustling with energy, were filled with the aroma of freshly baked bread; stalls overflowing with handwoven carpets, pashmina shawls, and heaps of dry fruits, including the famous saffron and Kashmiri chilies, which I couldn't resist buying.

I stopped at a vendor selling Kandur wali naan, a warm sesame-crusted bread, and paired it with noon chai, the traditional salty pink tea prepared in the region, making for a delightful combination.

Visiting historic Lal Chowk

Lal Chowk: the iconic clock tower in Srinagar

As the sun dipped behind the huge mountains, I made my way to Lal Chowk, an iconic clock tower that is more than just a landmark for a marketplace. Named after Moscow’s Red Square, it has been a hub for political movements, cultural events, and daily life for decades.

Lal Chowk is now the home to famous streets like Polo View Market, known for pashmina shawls, silk carpets, and papier-mâché handicrafts. Nai Sarak is a hub for classic Urdu poetry and rare Kashmiri literature. Residence Road is renowned for authentic Kashmiri spices and dry fruits, essential in Kashmiri cuisine.

Despite its commercial significance, Lal Chowk still holds deep political and cultural importance. It has witnessed historic speeches, protests, and celebrations, embodying Kashmir’s resilience and evolving modernity.

After exploring the vibrant marketplace, I searched for a good dinner spot. Fortunately, Lal Chowk offers plenty of options. I decided to try a restaurant known for its mix of North Indian and Mughlai cuisines, Rattan’s Veg and Non-Veg.

I tried their Nadru Yakhni with Spinach, along with Lyodur Tschaman (cottage cheese in a creamy turmeric sauce), Monji Haak (stir-fried Kashmiri greens), and Tsoonth Wangan (apple and brinjal curry). Each dish was an explosion of flavors, leaving me completely satisfied.

After dinner, I continued my stroll, absorbing the lively atmosphere of Lal Chowk at night.

While you can fit in quite a few sights in 24 hours, just a day to explore and admire Kashmir’s beauty is not enough and truly does not do it justice. If you have more time, be sure to visit Gulmarg, an incredible destination known for its breathtaking meadows and snow-covered peaks.

Located just a two-hour drive from Srinagar, Gulmarg is home to the world’s second-highest cable car, the Gulmarg Gondola. In the winter, the valley transforms into one of India’s premier skiing destinations, while in summertime, its lush green meadows and slopes covered with wildflowers create mesmerising landscapes.

As I made my way back, the day’s memories, the warmth of the people, the richness of the food, and the enchanting beauty of Kashmir left an indelible mark on my heart, leaving me already planning for my next visit back.