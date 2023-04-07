Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on April 8 and 9

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

India in Fashion

When: April 5-17

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Cost: Rs 199

A thrilling costume art exhibition featuring iconic international and national fashion designers exhibition will be accompanied by an insightful audio guide experience.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Oh Hello! By Rahul Dua

When: April 8

Where: Rang Sharda

Cost: Rs 499

A man full of hilarious observations and experiences the never like before comedy at Rahul Dua’s show.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

With Love, Jaspreet

When: April 8

Where: The Laugh Store

Cost: Rs 699

Full of hilarious observations and absolutely clean jokes. Come, laugh, chill and witness comedy like nowhere else.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Raftaar X KR$NA IN Arena

When: April 9

Where: DLF Avenue Saket

Cost: Rs 749

It’s going to be an absolute riot! Don’t miss, come catch Raftaar and KR$NA rock the stage together, Live!

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Imagining South Asia

When: April 8 | 10:45 AM Onwards

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Cost: Free

This one-day symposium in collaboration with The Alkazi Foundation for the Arts explores present modes of inquiry related to the ‘place’ South Asia, and the ‘idea’ of subcontinental identity as engaged through practice.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Bismil Ki Mehfil - Sufi Night

When: April 8

Where: Pheonix Market City

Cost: Rs 499

Be with your loved ones and make it a fun evening and be a part of amazing shayaris, sufi music, and qawwalis.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Healthathon

When: April 9 | 5 AM Onwards

Where: Pritech Park SEZ

Cost: Rs 599

Join Healthathon to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles through the annual World Health Day Run.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

RFC 9 Concert ft Armaan Malik and Band Caprici

When: April 8

Where: LB Stadium Basheerbagh

Cost: Rs 750

So, if you`re a music lover, come join us for an evening of fantastic music and good times while also making a difference in the community. Come tickets and get ready to experience the ultimate music.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Gaurav Kapoor Live

When: April 8

Where: The MoonShine Project

Cost: Rs 799

Join Gaurav Kapoor as he makes fun of super-relatable observations and situations from all walks of life.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

The Yellow Diary

When: April 8 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Cost: Rs 499

Get ready for the rocking performance of Yellow Diary band live on the stage, to experience the same emotion as they take in their tunes.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Kokedama Workshop

When: April 9 | 11 AM Onwards

Where: The Purple Turtles - Furniture & Home Decor Shop Chennai

Cost: Rs 1,800

Join us to learn the Japanese Sculptural Garden Art of Kokedama and create lush green plant moss balls to add to your home and garden.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Rollinbeat Indie Live

When: April 9

Where: Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet

Cost: Rs 299

This is one party you can't afford to miss, so link up and show up with your crew for a wild weekend.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Superiority Complex by Shreeja Chaturvedi

When: April 8 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Park Circus Ballygunge

Cost: Rs 349

Come with your friends and get ready for an evening of laughter with Shreeja Chaturvedi taking the stage.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

No 1 Yaari Jam I Fossils I Raftaar I Akriti Kakar

When: April 8 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Nicco Park

Cost: Rs 499

An evening where music and friendship shall be celebrated that shall leave the audience mesmerised and entertained with the Yaar’s Jamming on stage.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.