Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on April 8 and 9
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Friday April 07, 2023,
4 min Read
Mumbai
India in Fashion
When: April 5-17
Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Cost: Rs 199
A thrilling costume art exhibition featuring iconic international and national fashion designers exhibition will be accompanied by an insightful audio guide experience.
Oh Hello! By Rahul Dua
When: April 8
Where: Rang Sharda
Cost: Rs 499
A man full of hilarious observations and experiences the never like before comedy at Rahul Dua’s show.
Delhi
With Love, Jaspreet
When: April 8
Where: The Laugh Store
Cost: Rs 699
Full of hilarious observations and absolutely clean jokes. Come, laugh, chill and witness comedy like nowhere else.
Raftaar X KR$NA IN Arena
When: April 9
Where: DLF Avenue Saket
Cost: Rs 749
It’s going to be an absolute riot! Don’t miss, come catch Raftaar and KR$NA rock the stage together, Live!
Imagining South Asia
When: April 8 | 10:45 AM Onwards
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art
Cost: Free
This one-day symposium in collaboration with The Alkazi Foundation for the Arts explores present modes of inquiry related to the ‘place’ South Asia, and the ‘idea’ of subcontinental identity as engaged through practice.
Bengaluru
Bismil Ki Mehfil - Sufi Night
When: April 8
Where: Pheonix Market City
Cost: Rs 499
Be with your loved ones and make it a fun evening and be a part of amazing shayaris, sufi music, and qawwalis.
Healthathon
When: April 9 | 5 AM Onwards
Where: Pritech Park SEZ
Cost: Rs 599
Join Healthathon to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles through the annual World Health Day Run.
Hyderabad
RFC 9 Concert ft Armaan Malik and Band Caprici
When: April 8
Where: LB Stadium Basheerbagh
Cost: Rs 750
So, if you`re a music lover, come join us for an evening of fantastic music and good times while also making a difference in the community. Come tickets and get ready to experience the ultimate music.
Gaurav Kapoor Live
When: April 8
Where: The MoonShine Project
Cost: Rs 799
Join Gaurav Kapoor as he makes fun of super-relatable observations and situations from all walks of life.
The Yellow Diary
When: April 8 | 5 PM Onwards
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
Cost: Rs 499
Get ready for the rocking performance of Yellow Diary band live on the stage, to experience the same emotion as they take in their tunes.
Chennai
Kokedama Workshop
When: April 9 | 11 AM Onwards
Where: The Purple Turtles - Furniture & Home Decor Shop Chennai
Cost: Rs 1,800
Join us to learn the Japanese Sculptural Garden Art of Kokedama and create lush green plant moss balls to add to your home and garden.
Rollinbeat Indie Live
When: April 9
Where: Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet
Cost: Rs 299
This is one party you can't afford to miss, so link up and show up with your crew for a wild weekend.
Kolkata
Superiority Complex by Shreeja Chaturvedi
When: April 8 | 8 PM Onwards
Where: Park Circus Ballygunge
Cost: Rs 349
Come with your friends and get ready for an evening of laughter with Shreeja Chaturvedi taking the stage.
No 1 Yaari Jam I Fossils I Raftaar I Akriti Kakar
When: April 8 | 4 PM Onwards
Where: Nicco Park
Cost: Rs 499
An evening where music and friendship shall be celebrated that shall leave the audience mesmerised and entertained with the Yaar’s Jamming on stage.
Edited by Kanishk Singh