Curtain Raiser: here's all you can do on April 22 and 23

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Lippan Art

When: April 21- 12 June

Where: Shobha’s Art Studio

Cost: Rs 2,100

Are you an artist looking to learn a different community's folk art? Do you want to explore folk art culture and learn a new hobby at home? Get your passes to learn the clay art form from the state of Gujarat.

SOI Chamber Orchestra

When: April 23 | 5 PM

Where: Tata Theater

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Let the evocative melodies and vibrant orchestration transport you to the rugged cliffs and serene lochs of the Scottish Highlands as the symphony weaves a tapestry of adventure and nostalgia. Get tickets to immerse yourself in the breathtaking virtuosity.

The Verdict

When: April 22 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Experimental Theater

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

A down-and-out lawyer gets a wake-up call when a medical malpractice case comes his way. But his best intentions put him on the warpath with the system. The trouble is that the system always wins.

Delhi

The Unexplored Textile Hub of Delhi

When: January 13 | 3:32 PM - December 31 | 7:32 PM

Where: Hauz Khas Metro Gate 4

Cost: Rs 5,000

Get your passes to join the journey of hidden secrets of shops that offer you the step-by-step process of how a fabric is created from scratch and turned into a beautiful piece of garment.

This may require you to get your hands dirty a little bit, as we will stop to do a bit of dying and weaving—giving you an overall experience of how the end product is made.

Handcrafting "Waste into Worth"

When: April 3 | 10 AM onwards

Where: Silaiwali

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Learn from exceptionally skilled Hazara artisans the craft of stitching, embroidery, and crochet work.

Van Gogh 360

When: April 20 - May 21

Where: DLF Surface Parking

Cost: Rs 1,099 onwards

An immersive experience featuring the work of one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. Come surround yourself with Van Gogh.

Kunal Kamra Live

When: April 23 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Sector 21, Dwarka

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Get your tickets to enjoy unapologetic and polarising comedy at Kunal Kamra's live show.

Bengaluru

Glass painting workshop

When: April 22 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Art Beat

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Learn the art of glass painting using glass paints, tips, and tricks.

Rico Vineyard and Winery Tour

When: April 21-30

Where: Rico Park

Cost: Rs 1,500

Indulge in an exclusive, all-access tour of the winery followed by a wine-tasting session.

Mohabbat Zindabad - The Jai Singh Show

When: April 22- 23

Where: Mother Tekla Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

A story of Mohabbat, of brothers, of friends, of parents, and even of grandparents that will feel like a warm hug one moment and a tonne of bricks in the next; a complete roller coaster of emotions. Get passes to experience this rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Hyderabad

Creative Expression Workshop

When: April 22 | 10.30 AM

Where: Rangbhoomi Spaces

Cost: Rs 1,100

A workshop of creative custom exercises that help people from all walks of life improve communication skills, develop their presence, and learn how to think more creatively and spontaneously.

Chennai

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Live in Concert | Tiruppur

When: April 23 | 7 PM onwards

Where: AVP Play Ground

Cost: Rs 480 onwards

One of the greatest Indian music composer and considered among the world’s best composers, Dr Ilaiyaraaja needs no introduction and is all set to perform live on the stage.

Playback Singer Madhushree live in concert

When: April 23 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Music Academy

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

Get ready music lovers. It's going to be a real treat to watch and listen to multi-talented singer Mahushree in action along with the world-class musicians of Mounarraagam Muralii.

Kolkata

Jannaat Ki Mehfil Ft. Rangat

When: April 22 | 10 PM - April 23 | 4 AM

Where: Golden Park Hotel

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Come to experience the exclusive destination for live bands, sufi music, and commercial hits over craft cocktails and irresistible culinary delights.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

When: April 23 | 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Eden Gardens

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

Experience Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings match live at the Eden Garden.

