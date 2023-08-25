Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on August 26 and 27

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Ballimaaraan—The Piyush Mishra Project

When: August 26 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 1,099 onwards

Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan is a genre in itself, sung from the heart and gaining a cult following among youngsters. Their fusion of retro and contemporary tunes has a lively energy, evoking various emotions.

Popular songs like Husna, Aarambh, and Ghar have received overwhelming responses while other quirky and refreshing songs from Piyush Mishra's theatre days have a charm of their own. Get your passes to be a part of this amazing evening.

The Indian Tea Festival at Jio World Drive

When: August 25 | 2 PM - August 27 | 10 PM

Where: Jio World Drive

Cost: Free

The Great Indian Tea Festival is an immersive celebration of India's tea heritage, organised by Jio World Drive, bringing together the produce from India’s finest tea estates, showcasing their unique offerings and sharing stories with tea enthusiasts and professionals.

Heaven for all tea lovers, visitors will be able to indulge in tea-tasting sessions, attend workshops, network with fellow tea enthusiasts, indulge in great food, and learn about tea harvesting. Moreover, offerings like unique tea cocktails, desserts, and kombucha and bubble teas are sure to excite tea enthusiasts.

Attendees can also participate in tea leaf reading sessions and attend sessions on tea blending, brewing, and health benefits.

Forage in the Forest: Experiencing the forest and wild food heritage of the Sahyadris

When: August 27 | 8 AM onwards

Where: Monks Bouffe Forest Walk

Cost: Rs 1,099 onwards

With a forest walk designed to connect one with their roots, the Forage in the Forest experience allows people to explore local food and diversity, and learn from tribal wisdom and sustainable living practices.

Guided by the Thakar tribal community, participants will forage for wild foods in the Sahyadri forest. One can experience 10-15 wild foods including the mahua, telpat, bhimra, shevdi and gidod, and interact with tribal families to understand the mystique of the forest, wild foods and tribal lifestyle.

Delhi

Schweppes Sessions with Yangdup Lama

When: August 26 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Bo tai Qutub, Delhi

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Indian mixologist, bartender and entrepreneur Yangdup Lama is a prominent figure in the global beverage industry. He has won accolades for his bar Sidecar.

This weekend, get a chance to learn about the iconic drink G&T from one of the country’s finest bartenders.

Rhymicon

When: August 26 | 2 PM onwards

Where: JLN Stadium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

An experience that lingers in the soul and sparks a fire in the heart, Rhymicon is a lifestyle festival that offers a unique experience combining music, dance, food, art, and culture. It features performers like Parmish Verma and Paradox, as well as over 15 artists like DJ Sahil Gulati, Musaafir, TEZZ, and KAAFIR.

It will indulge you in diverse food stands and discover hidden gems at artisan FLEA STALLS.

Moonshine: Mead and honey tasting session at Yeti—The Himalayan Kitchen

When: August 26 | 4:30 PM Onwards

Where: YETI—The Himalayan Kitchen, Cross Point, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 1,400 onwards

Join the mead and honey tasting session and enjoy the diverse multi-floral and single-origin honey from across the country. Showcasing Indian ingredients and flavours, Moonshine's innovative meads are crafted with care and creativity. Connect with fellow mead lovers and enjoy veg and non-veg sharing plates.

The DOT Cocktails and Food Fest

When: August 25-27

Where: The DOT Stage at Daddy of Taste

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Come hungry, leave happy and enjoy the largest food festival of the season, offering a unique experience of cocktails and delicious snacks with family, friends, music, games, and networking, organised by Daddy Of Tastes. Choose from over 60 snacks and 50 cocktails to enjoy a delicious and unforgettable experience.

Bengaluru

ARAKU Apéro: Wine tasting with Sommelier Devati Mallick

When: August 26 | 7 PM to 9 PM

Where: ARAKU Coffee

Cost: Rs 2,500 Onwards

After strolling through rows of grape-bearing vines, witness the entire process of wine-making, from the crushing of grapes to final labelling and packaging. Explore great wines from biodynamic vineyards around the world. Elevate your aperitifs and get a taste of organic wines with sommelier Devati Mallick.

Art of Up-cycling: Antique Bottle

When: August 27 | 12 PM onwards

Where: ArtDeight Group

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Unleash your creative side and learn to create unique and eco-friendly up-cycled bottles into decorative or functional items. Learn how to create texture using resin embellishments, dry brushing, and adding gold highlights. Participants will take home a unique up-cycled bottle which can be repurposed into boxes, candle holders, planters, vases, and furniture.

Hyderabad

Sound Bath by Aishwarya

When: August 26 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

This transformative sound bath session guided by an expert therapist is aimed at achieving deep meditation and relaxation, boosting the overall well-being of attendees.

Bismil Ki Mehfil

When: August 26 | 6:30 PM

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Bismil Ki Mehfil promises to take attendees into the mystical world of Sufism through music and poetry.

Chennai

MusiCuento—Classicult the band

When: August 27 | 6 PM onwards

Where: IDAM

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

Prepare to be swept away by the performances of Classicult-The Band as they take you through love, desire, dreams, culture, and beyond. Combining captivating storytelling and enchanting melodies, MusiCuento will take you on a musical odyssey.

Get passes and let your harmonies and hearts intertwine to create the best musical experience.

Novlik

When: August 26 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Winchester, Radisson Blu

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

DJ Novlik is a renowned psy-trance artist, whose music represents a unique blend of soft rock, Hindustani classical, jazz, and techno. Having performed in many live events in India, his track Ravanasura Anthem was also featured in an Indian movie.

Experience infectious beats and immersive audio-visual experiences at DJ Novlik's electrifying musical event.

Kolkata

The Barge Company's Hooghly Sunset Cruise

When: August 27 | 5 PM onwards

Where: The Bengal Paddle Jetty (The Barge Company)

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

The Barge Company is back with their next edition of the sunset cruise. Enjoy a captivating evening with stunning sunset views of the River Ganga and the iconic Howrah Bridge, witnessing Ganga Aarti, and enjoying unlimited snacks and food.

Jannaat Ki Mehfil ft SAAZ E MEHFIL

When: August 26 | 8PM - August 27 | 4AM

Where: Club Jannaat

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Float away on an ocean of blissful melodies and soul-stirring harmonies by Saa-e-Mehfil as they bring forth a beautiful selection of Sufi Music at Jannaat. A night of enchantment awaits.

