Curtain Raiser: Here's All You Can Do On August 5 And 6

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

The Rahul Deshpande Collective

When: August 5 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha

Cost: Rs 300 Onwards

The Anandghana Art Festival, curated by Hastkala, features an immersive performance by acclaimed Indian classical music singer, Rahul Deshpande, showcasing his musical collections from his YouTube channel, the 'Rahul Deshpande Collective.' Deshpande’s repertoire includes Khayal, Tapkhayal, Dhruvpad, Thumri, Kajri, Hori, Tappa, Ghazal, Abhanga, Bhajan, Natyasangeet, and Bhavgeet.

Held annually during monsoons, the festival aims to bridge the gap between art connoisseurs and artists.

Book Fair

When: July 31 | 11 AM - August 6 | 10 PM

Where: Infiniti Mall Malad

Cost: Free

The Lock-The-Box-Sale offers an opportunity for readers to collect their favorite books at a reduced cost. With over one million pre-owned books available, this deal is even bigger than books-by-Kgs.

The sale includes three boxes of different sizes, with the option to choose any size according to the number of books desired. The boxes can hold up to three books, and once filled, they can be locked for storage. This one-time payment allows for easy access to a vast collection of pre-owned books.

International Blues Day Celebration

When: August 5 | 8 PM - August 6 | 1 AM

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Celebrate the timeless blues genre at the International Blues Day Gala, featuring India's oldest Blues Band, The Chronic Blues Circus, Delhi-based Prodigy Guy Velvet, and Chennai-based Blues Conscience.

Join Ananth Menon for a captivating experience with India's oldest blues band, The Chronic Blues Circus, and Chennai-based Blues Conscience for an eventful evening.

Munawar Faruqui stand up comedy show at Cat Café Studio, Mumbai

When: August 5 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Cat Café Studio

Cost: Rs 800 onwards

Cat Café Studio and Hooted1ce are hosting a stand-up comedy event featuring Munawar Faruqui, a Mumbai-based standup comedian and rapper, known for his hard and bold sense of humour.

The event also includes a lineup of other comedians, including Abinash Mohapatra, Karthik PK, and Sagar Punjabi. The proceeds for the show will go towards the care of senior and special needs cats under Cat Café Studio's care.

Delhi

Macrame Workshop with Agrima

When: August 6 | 2 PM Onwards

Where: Mulberry Times Cafe

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

Mark your calendars for our Macrame Workshop at Mulberry Times Cafe, Gurugram, on August 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Learn the art of macrame with expert Agrima Wadhwa and create beautiful handmade pieces to adorn your home or gift to your loved ones.

World Rum Trail: Exploring The Finest Global Rums by Trove Experiences

When: August 5 | 4 PM Onwards

Where: Fort City Brewing

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

While it pours outside, there’s no better way to make the most of the rainy evenings than sipping on some spiced rum with a side of banter with friends. The Bar at Grand Hyatt is organising Rum Trail, a guided blind-tasting of nine different rums from across the world this weekend. Enjoy the notes and learn about the fascinating stories behind their origin.

The Healing Power of Forests: A Forest Bathing Experience by Trove

When: August 6 | 7:30 AM Onwards

Where: Sanjay Van Park

Cost: Rs 1,250 Onwards

Shinrin Yoku, the Japanese art of forest bathing, gives a serene, silent, and soulful walk into the forest, allowing individuals to reconnect with nature and feel more centred.

This guided experience, inside Sanjay Van, will include wholesome nature-related activities, allowing individuals to experience a peaceful and calming connection with nature.

Bengaluru

Candle Making Workshop in Whitefield

When: August 5 | 12 PM - 1:30 PM Onwards

Where: Sandeep Vihar, Whitefield

Cost: Rs 1,899 onwards

Learn about the basics of candle making techniques, secret tips, and mistakes to avoid. At the end of the workshop, one will learn to create two types of candles–a jar candle with topping, and a coffee candle with frosting. All raw materials, including wax, jars, scents, colours, and toppings, will be provided at the venue.

Coffee 101: Coffee Mocktails, Shaken or Stirred?

When: August 5 | 4 PM to 6 PM

Where: ARAKU Coffee

Cost: Rs 2,000 Onwards

Learn how to create a zero-proof coffee-based mocktail using your favourite ingredients. In this intimate workshop, ARAKU baristas and mixologists will acquaint attendees with the definition of cold brew, teach how to differentiate it from hot brew, and help identify necessary elements for making it at home.

At the end of the workshop, attendees will also get to explore recipes for home use, graduate with an honorary diploma, and learn about beans, grind size, time, and temperature, and serve cold brews.

Culture Chutney - An Eco Flea Market

When: August 5 | 12 PM - August 6 | 7 PM

Where: Indiranagar Social

Cost: Free

‘Culture Chutney’ is a Eco Flea Festival spanning two days at Indiranagar SOCIAL, a two-day event featuring sustainable brands and artists' market, handpoke tattoo artists, thrift finds, clean beauty, activities and more.

Hyderabad

Rahul Jain Live

When: August 4 | 7 PM - August 5 | 12 AM

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Rahul Jain is an Indian singer, music composer, and lyricist who made his Bollywood debut with "Teri Yaad" in Fever. He composed over 250 tracks and was nominated for the Mirchi Music Awards for Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Yyear.

Get your passes for the musical evening and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes.

Dewar's Stay Curious HQ

When: August 5 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Gallery 78

Cost: Rs 2,500 Onwards

An evening of curated performance art, design, music and immersive workshops in Gallery78. Expect unexpected encounters, limitless co-creations and sensory explorations where boundaries disappear and exploration pushes boundaries.

Chennai

The Obsessed Tour ft Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma

When: August 5 | 10 PM - August 6 | 3 AM

Where: The Flying Elephant

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Unveiling the Obsession!"

Riar Saab, a Punjabi singer, gained fame for his song "Obsessed," while Abhijay Sharma, a rising singer, gained fame for his captivating voice and infectious melodies with his recent release.

Get your passes to don’t miss out on the thrilling performances of the current voice of the town.

SP Charan Live in Concert

When: August 6 | 6:05 PM Onwards

Where: Vani Mahal

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

SPB Charan is an Indian film playback singer, actor, and producer, primarily known in Tamil cinema. Born to SP Balasubrahmanyam, he began as a playback singer in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He has produced several Tamil films, including Chennai 600028 and Aaranya Kaandam.

Get your passes for an evening filled with magical voices.

Kolkata

DJ Chetas

When: August 4 | 8 PM - 2 AM

Where: Drunken Teddy

Cost: Rs 2,999 onwards

Get ready for an electrifying evening of pulsating beats and music with DJ Chetas.

With a repertoire spanning Bollywood to EDM, DJ Chetas is known for his incredible remixes and mashups. Experience his signature tracks and mixes, which have become anthems for party-goers across the country. Drunken Teddy offers state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect setting to witness the magic of DJ Chetas. Make sure you get your tickets and don't miss out on this unforgettable performance.

9th Sundarban Hilsa Festival

When: Packages of two and three nights available

Where: SEALDAH RAILWAY STATION

Cost: Rs 3,800 onwards

Monsoons in Bengal is synonymous with feasting on Hilsa. Considered the queen of fish, the best varieties of hilsa can be found in the waters of Padma in Bangladesh.

The Sundarban Hilsa Festival is an annual event in India and Bangladesh, celebrated in the mangrove region of Sundarbans. It celebrates the abundance of Hilsa fish during the monsoon season, and promotes sustainable fishing practices. Get close to understanding how the fish contributes to the fishermen’s livelihoods and region’s economy, and feast on some delicacies.

