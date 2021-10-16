ICICI Securities invests in Asknbid Innovation Factory

Financial services firm ICICI Securities has invested Rs 5.56 crore in Asknbid Innovation Factory India, a three-year-old venture that runs Dstreet Games to facilitate learning about equity markets through simulation.

The deal gives ICICI Securities a 16.12 percent in AsknBid. "ICICI Securities, in the normal course of business, might in future have business dealings with Asknbid Innovation Factory India," the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Friday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup develops technology products for asset management companies, wealth management companies, exchanges, brokers, investment banks, retail investors and traders, and depositories. Read more about AsknBid here.

Accenture buys e-commerce firm in Argentina

Accenture acquired Glamit, a boutique e-commerce agency in Argentina, which helps brands to build and expand their digital commerce experience.

The Glamit portfolio comprises e-commerce and platform architecture, brand strategy, digital marketing services, and D2C solutions, according to an Accenture press statement on Wednesday.

"Founded in 2011, Glamit brings proven partnerships with leading technology and platform companies including Magento, VTEX and Mercado Pago, and other related services to deliver commerce excellence across multiple industries for international and local brands," Accenture said.

Balakrishnan to head Shopify India

E-commerce enabler Shopify has appointed Bharati Balakrishnan as its country head and director in India. Balakrishnan, a BITS Pilani graduate and IIM Ahmedabad postgraduate, has previously worked at Future Group, Paytm Mall, and Alibaba Group.

"We are just getting started in India. I can’t wait to work with our partner and developer ecosystem, to help businesses of all sizes and types build their own stores online, and make commerce better for everyone!" she said, in a LinkedIn post.

Dr Reddy's announces BiCNU generic drug

Pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) announced the launch of Carmustine for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of BiCNU, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Carmustine for Injection USP is a lyophilised powder available as a package, which includes a single-dose vial containing 100 mg Carmustine USP and a vial containing 3 ml sterile diluent, said DRL in a stock-exchange filing on Friday.

The BiCNU brand and generics clocked sales in the US of approximately $19.4 million for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2021, said the DRL exchange-filing, citing IQVIA Health.

Route Mobile to acquire Interteleco

Route Mobile, a cloud-communications platform-as-a-service firm, will acquire Interteleco International, an integrated mobile communications service-provider in Kuwait, for Kuwaiti Dinar 652,500 ($2.2 million), the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Wednesday.

"This acquisition will help establish Route Mobile’s direct presence in Kuwait, and thus augment its business horizons and integrate its business verticals in Kuwait," according to a Route Mobile press statement. Interteleco caters to customers in telecommunications, financial accounting, inventory management, e-commerce, and project management service.

L&T launches hybrid learning platform

Engineering and construction conglomerate L&T will launch L&T EduTech – an app-based, practical oriented technology learning platform – to help create industry-ready talent, the company said in a stock-exchange filing on Friday.

L&T EduTech will offer assessment and certification programmes under three categories: college connect, professional skilling, and vocational skilling. While 'college connect' is focused on students, 'professional skilling' is for fast-tracking careers across domains, and 'vocational skilling' will involve skill-certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability.